2018 U.S. Nationals: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2018 U.S. Nationals begin this morning in Irvine, California. Swimmers are set to compete in the 200 fly, 100 free, women’s 800 free, and men’s 1500 free. The distance races will start with an afternoon session, but the fastest heats including the likes of Katie Ledecky and Zane Grothe will be swimming in finals.

This morning should be a quick one with only 2 events, but we’ll see plenty of top swimmers racing to get into the final and compete for a Pan Pacs spot. Star sprinters Caeleb Dressel and Nathan Adrian headline the men’s 100 free, while the 200 fly brings in Jack Conger, Chase Kalisz, and Pace Clark for a rematch. The women’s 200 fly will feature Olympian Hali Flickinger and short course American Record holder Ella Eastin is set to compete despite falling ill with mononucleosis. The women’s 100 free will see Olympic champion Simone Manuel and former American Record holder Mallory Comerford.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY:

  • World Record: 2:01.81- Liu Zige, 2009
  • American Record: 2:04.14- Mary Descenza, 2009
  • Championship Record: 2:05.96- Mary Meagher, 1981
  • U.S. Open Record: 2:05.96- Mary Meagher, 1981

Top 8 Qualifiers:

 

MEN’S 200 FLY:

  • World Record: 1:51.51- Michael Phelps, 2009
  • American Record: 1:51.51- Michael Phelps, 2009
  • Championship Record: 1:52.20- Michael Phelps, 2008
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20- Michael Phelps, 2008

Top 8 Qualifiers:

 

WOMEN’S 100 FREE:

Top 8 Qualifiers:

 

MEN’S 100 FREE:

  • World Record: 46.91- Cesar Cielo, 2009
  • American Record: 47.17- Caeleb Dressel, 2017
  • Championship Record: 47.58- Jason Lezak, 2008
  • U.S. Open Record:

Top 8 Qualifiers:

 

