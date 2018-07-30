Kosuke Kitajima is Taking Chase Kalisz out for Sushi in Tokyo (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 200 IM:

World Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.00, 2011

American Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.00, 2011

Championship Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.56, 2009

U.S. Open Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.56, 2009

Chase Kalisz had his best swim of the meet tonight. When he won the Worlds title last summer, he put up his lifetime best 1:55.56 to become the 4th fastest American ever and the 7th fastest man ever worldwide. It’s clear that Kalisz is saving his best for Pan Pacs, but he was less thatn 2 tenths shy of his best to win it tonight in 1:55.73. His 2017 Worlds teammate Abrahm DeVine, the 5th fastest American ever, secured his Pan Pacs spot with a 1:57.21 for 2nd, about a half second shy of his best from last summer.

Andrew Seliskar came from behind to catch up to Gunnar Bentz, taking a second off his best as he tied Bentz for 3rd in 1:58.23. Before this season, Seliskar hadn’t gone a best since 2013. Olympian Bentz clipped his best by about a tenth tonight. Josh Prenot, who qualified for Pan Pacs by winning the 200 breast at this meet, was a close 5th in 1:58.57.

In the B final, age groupers Carson Foster and Gianluca Urlando battled for the 15-16 NAG Record as they trailed heat winner Will Licon (1:59.39) closely. Foster re-broke his NAG Record from this morning, clipping off a few tenths in 1:59.44. Urlando would’ve had his first ever sub-2:00 swim, but was disqualified for a false start. He may be swimming that races at Pan Pacs, however, as Urlando placed 3rd in the 200 fly at the beginning of the meet to potentially qualify.