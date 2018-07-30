Zane Grothe Compares Being USA’s “Distance Guy” to Trading Cards (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 800 FREE:

World Record: Zhang Lin, 7:32.12, 2009

American Record: Michael McBroom, 7:43.60, 2013

Championship Record: Connor Jaeger, 7:46.78, 2013

U.S. Open Record: Connor Jaeger, 7:46.78, 2013

Zane Grothe has only gotten better as this meet has gone on. He picked up another win tonight as he built a lead, swimming under American Record pace, through the front half. He fell slightly off in the final 200, but still became the 3rd fastest American ever in 7:44.57. That was Grothe’s first time under 7:50 and a best by 6 seconds. Earlier this season, Grothe set the American Records in the 500 and 1650 freestyles. Grothe’s time tonight was a new U.S. Open and Meet Record.

Jordan Wilimovsky tried to pull up on Grothe through the back half, but Grothe really kicked it into gear on the last 200. Wilimovsky, the mile champ, wound up 2nd in 7:47.51. He dropped 11 seconds to become the 7th fastest American ever. 2017 Worlds member Robert Finke, who took 2nd in the mile, was 3rd in 7:51.45, chasing down Logan Houck (7:54.80). Finke is now the 10th fastest American of all time and the 3rd fastest American ever in the 17-18 age group.

Though Houck was 3rd in the final, Nick Norman once again landed in the top 4 with his time from the afternoon heats in 7:54.47. Houck dropped over a second tonight, while Norman blew away his time by almost 8 seconds. 5th went to 2017 Worlds team member True Sweetser, who won the mile at 2017 nationals, in 7:56.08.