14-Year Old Gretchen Walsh Blasts 21.01 Relay Split at Easts-Day 1

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

December 6 – 9

Allan Jones Aquatic Center

Knoxville, TN

Day 1 of the 2017 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East kick off on Wednesday from Knoxville, Tennessee at the Alan Jones Aquatic Center.

The first day of the meet is just relays, the 200 medley and 800 free to be specific, but plenty of stars will still be in action, including groups from SwimMAC Carolina, the Mason Manta Rays, and the Baylor Swim Club – among other juggernauts of east coast and upper midwest club swimming.

Refresh this page, events will be updated as they happen.

Girls’ 200 Medley Relay – Timed Finals

Short Course Juniors Meet Record – 1:38.65, Fort Collins Area Swim Team, 2016 (Stewart, Bartel, Gillilan, Alons)

The first event champions, and first record-breakers of what should be many at this year’s meet, is the girls’ 200 medley relay from Cardinal Aquatics in Louisville, Kentucky. The team of Krista Wheeler, Kaylee Wheeler, Kelly Tichenor, and Gabriela Albiero combined for a 1:38.48, which broke the old record of 1:38.85 set in 2016.

That relay featured a 24.88 from their 14-year old backstroke leadoff Krista Wheeler, and a 22.11 anchor from their 15-year old anchor Gabriela Albiero, one of the children of Louisville head coach Arthur Albiero.

While those young swimmers got the win and the record, they weren’t the young swimmer that caught the primary attention of the nation on Thursday. That honor belonged to the anchor of the 2nd-place Nashville Aquatic Club relay, which also was faster than the old meet record with a 1:38.74.

Of note, while both relays were under the old 15-18 National Age Group Record, both relays had 14 year olds on them, making them ineligible for that record.\

For NAC, the anchor leg was 14-year old Grechen Walsh, who split 21.01. To put that in perspective, that’s faster than every medley relay anchor at last year’s NCAA Championship meet, and is one of the fastest 50 freestyle splits ever, at any age. Only 6 female swimmers in history, that we know of, have split under 21 in the 50 free. Walsh very nearly did it at just 14 years old.

No other swimmer in the field split sub-22 on the anchor leg.

Boys’ 200 Medley Relay – Timed Finals

Short Course Juniors Meet Record – 1:27.11, Scottsdale Aquatic Club, 2016 (Hoffer, Gage, Van Deusen, Blake)

The first boys’ event of the day went to the Mason Manta Rays of suburban Cincinnati, and unlike the competitive girls’ race, the Manta Rays ran away with the win. The team of Carson Foster (21.80), Jake Foster (23.92), Jacob McDonald (22.08), and Adam Chaney (19.78) combined for a 1:27.58, which put them more than two seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

Jake Foster, at 17 the older brother of Carson, split sub-24 on his 50 breaststroke: only two other (legal) swimmers in the field were even sub-25, and neither was all that close to Foster’s split.

Carmel Swim Club took 2nd in 1:29.83.

Among other significant splits in the race was a 19.39 from Jack Franzman to anchor the Zionsville Swim Club to a 19th-place finish. Franzman will swim for Indiana next fall.