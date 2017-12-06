The Top 8 Combined from Day 1 of Winter Juniors

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

The 2017 Speedo Winter Juniors kicked off on Wednesday night, with swimmers competing in the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay. There were plenty of big swims, including 14-year-old Gretchen Walsh‘s 21.01 anchor split on Nashville Aquatic Club’s 200 medley relay. Carson Foster moved up to #3 all-time in the 15-16 age group with his 1:33.76 leadoff split. There were a couple of NAG Records broken, with Fort Collins taking down the 15-18 200 medley relay NAG Record and Magnolia taking down the 15-18 NAG Record in the 800 free relay.

GIRLS 200 MEDLEY RELAY:

1:37.65- Fort Collins Area Swim Team 1:38.48- Cardinal Aquatics 1:38.74- Nashville Aquatic Club 1:39.72- SwimMAC Carolina 1:40.07- Scottsdale Aquatic Club (T-6) 1:40.35- Mason Manta Rays (T-6) 1:40.35- Crow Canyon 1:40.86- Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club

GIRLS 800 FREE RELAY:

7:05.85- Nashville Aquatic Club 7:05.91- Magnolia Aquatic Club 7:07.59- Austin Swim Club 7:11.92- SwimMAC Carolina (A) 7:13.08- Irvine Novaquatics 7:13.46- Brea Aquatics 7:14.23- SwimMAC Carolina (B) 7:15.79- Fort Collins Area Swim Team

BOYS 200 MEDLEY RELAY:

1:27.58- Mason Manta Rays 1:29.61- Academy Bullets 1:29.83- Carmel Swim Club 1:30.16- Irvine Novaquatics 1:30.55- Baylor Swim Club 1:30.66- Nitro Swimming 1:30.73- Dayton Raiders 1:30.87- Upper Dublin Aquatics

BOYS 800 FREE RELAY:

6:28.25- Carmel Swim Club 6:28.95- Mason Manta Rays 6:30.65- Baylor Swim Club 6:31.60- SwimMAC Carolina 6:32.60- North Texas Nadadores 6:33.26- Irvine Novaquatics 6:34.22- SwimAtlanta 6:35.61- Dayton Raiders

In light of Gretchen Walsh‘s monster anchor split, we’ve also compiled a list of the 10 fastest women’s 50 free relay splits.

ALL-TIME TOP 10 WOMEN’S 50 FREE SPLITS: