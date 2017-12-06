Drew Kibler Leads Carmel To New NAG In Boys’ 800 Free Relay

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

December 6 – 9

Allan Jones Aquatic Center

Knoxville, TN

The Carmel Swim Club boys rolled to a new National Age Group Record in the 800 freestyle relay on day 1 of the East Junior Championships, posting a time of 6:28.25. That swim lowers the previous record of 6:28.90 held by SwimMac in 2013. It also broke the combined junior meet record of 6:31.93 set by Scottsdale in 2016.

Drew Kibler was integral in breaking the record, leading off in a blistering 1:33.78 which moves him into 7th all-time on the 17-18 rankings in the 200 free (moving past Michael Phelps and his 1:33.82). His best time, which is the current 15-16 NAG, sits at 1:33.30.

Joining him on the relay were Brett Sherman, Jacob Mitchell and Wyatt Davis, as they got by the Mason Manta Rays who were just 0.05 off the old record in 6:28.95. Carson Foster led them off even faster than Kibler led off Carmel, clocking 1:33.76 to move into 3rd all-time in the 15-16 age group.

Jacob Foster, Carson’s brother, joined him on the Manta Ray relay, along with Adam Chaney and David McDonald. The SwimMac team which previously held the record was comprised of Matthew Josa, Jack Manchester, Michael Chadwick and Kyle Darmody. Check out a comparison of the splits from the previous record, the new record, and the Mason Manta Rays swim tonight below.

SwimMac ’13 Carmel ’17 Mason ’17 Josa – 1:38.49 Kibler – 1:33.78 C.Foster – 1:33.76 Manchester – 1:37.49 Sherman – 1:39.62 Chaney – 1:40.75 Chadwick – 1:38.12 Mitchell – 1:38.87 McDonald – 1:39.30 Darmody – 1:34.80 Davis – 1:35.98 J.Foster – 1:35.14 6:28.90 6:28.25 6:28.95

The top four teams at the East Championships – Carmel, Mason, Baylor and SwimMac – were all faster than the winner at the West Championships, where the North Texas Nadadores won in a time of 6:32.60. The fastest split of the meet came from their lead-off Jack LeVant, who was 1:34.53.