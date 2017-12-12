WATCH: Walsh Sisters & NAC Better NAG Record in 800 Free Relay

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

December 6 – 9

Allan Jones Aquatic Center

Knoxville, TN

Live results

Meet Central

Psych Sheet

Video courtesy of James Foster on YouTube:

From our day 1 finals recap:

GIRLS’ 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Short Course Juniors Record (combined) – 7:07.81 – Carmel Swim Club (Burchill, Pash, Nordin, Gothrock) – 2016

Not long after the Walsh sisters’ explosive performance in the 200 medley relay, they were back at it again in the 800 free relay. This time, though, Nashville came away with the win and the record – swimming a 7:05.85 that was 6 seconds better than the rest of the field.

This time it was the older Alex Walsh who had the biggest swim – she anchored the 800 free relay in 1:44.15. That was the fastest split in the field by a second-and-a-half and would’ve had a spot on all but the two-fastest (Stanford and Cal) 800 free relays at last year’s NCAA Championships.

Gretchen split 1:46.17 on the team’s 2nd leg, which was almost 2 seconds slower than her sister, but was still the 4th-best split of the field overall.

The full team, with splits:

That is the fastest-ever junior relay, but again, because Gretchen Walsh is only 14, it doesn’t count as any official record in USA Swimming’s books.

SwimMAC Carolina finished 2nd in 7:11.92. In between the Walsh sisters in split rankings were Stanford commit Morgan Tankersely from Tampa (1:45.90) and 16-year old Kelly Pash from the Carmel Swim Club (1:45.58).