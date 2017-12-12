WATCH: Kibler Moves Past Phelps, Leads Carmel To 800 Free Relay NAG

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST
- December 6 – 9
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center
- Knoxville, TN
Video courtesy of James Foster on YouTube:
From our day 1 finals recap:
BOYS’ 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINAL
- Short Course Juniors Record (combined) – 6:31.93 – Scottsdale Aquatic Club (Hoffer, Blake, Yang, Apel) – 2016
The Carmel Swim Club of Carmel, Indiana led 4 teams under the old SC Juniors overall Meet Record, and eventually came away with the mark in 6:28.25. That also broke the old 15-18 National Age Group Record in the event that was a 6:28.90 set by SwimMAC Carolina in 2013.
Carmel’s splits:
- Drew Kibler (17) – 1:33.78
- Brett Sherman (18) – 1:39.62
- Jacob Mitchell (15) – 1:38.87
- Wyatt Davis (16) – 1:35.98
Kibler’s leadoff leg jumps him in to 7th place on the all-time 17-18 rankings, bumping legendary swimmer Michael Phelps and his 1:33.82 from 2003 out of that spot. Kibler’s personal best is a 1:33.30, but this is his first taper meet since aging up.
The rest of the teams under the old Short Course Juniors record:
- Mason Manta Rays (Carson Foster, Chaney, McDonald, Jake Foster) – 6:28.95
- Baylor Swim Club (Althoff, Kirby, Kurleto, Freeman) – 6:30.65
- SwimMAC Carolina (Chan, Walker, Poelke, Connery) – 6:31.60
Mason’s relay was led off by a 1:33.76 from 16-year old Carson Foster, which is the 3rd-best time in history by a 15-16 (Kibler is the record-holder in that age group).
