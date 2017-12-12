WATCH: Alex Walsh Shatters Her Own 15-16 NAG With 58.19 Breaststroke

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

From our Winter Juniors – East Day 3 Finals recap:

GIRLS’ 100 BREAST

Jrs Meet Record: 58.80, Alexandra Walsh, 2016

Walsh successfully defended her title, taking down her own Meet Record in the process. At the halfway mark, Walsh trailed Weiss by a hundredth, 27.55 to 27.56, but hammered home in 30.63 to win it. Weiss was also under the former Meet Record and put up the first sub-59 of her career. That marks Walsh’s second 15-16 NAG Record of the weekend, taking down the former mark of 58.80, which was also her Meet Record from last season.

Douglass picked up the bronze in her second swim of the night. She used her front-half speed to take the edge over Nashville Aquatic Club’s Allie Raab (1:00.61). In a tight race for 4th, Raab outsplit Marlins of Raleigh’s Abigail Arens(1:00.66) on the back half to out-touch Arens at the finish.