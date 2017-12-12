2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 6 – 9
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center (East)/University of Iowa Recreation Center (West)
- Knoxville, TN (East)/Iowa City, IA (West)
- Live results (East)/Live results (West)
- Meet Central (East)/Meet Central (West)
- Psych Sheet (East)/Psych Sheet (West)
From our Winter Juniors – East Day 2 Finals recap:
GIRLS’ 50 FREE – FINALS
- Short Course Juniors meet (combined) record – Abbie Wietzeil, Canyons Aquatics, 21.49 – 2014
- GOLD: Gretchen Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club, 22.00
- SILVER: Kate Douglass, Chelsea Piers, 22.18
- BRONZE: Alex Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club, 22.28
Gretchen Walsh came as close as she could get to breaking the 22-second barrier, once again taking down the 13-14 NAG Record as she touched in 22.00. Notably, Walsh’s time, hought a 13-14 NAG, is 4 hundredths faster than the NAG for the 15-16 age group. Kate Douglass picked up silver in 22.18, just out-touching Gretchen’s sister, Alex Walsh. After winning the 200 IM just minutes earlier, Alex took bronze in 22.28.
Marlins of Raleigh’s Grace Countie was just off the podium in 22.50. 15-year-old Gabriela Albiero of Cardinal Aquatics rounded out the top 5 in 22.74, out-touching Gator Swim Club’s Talia Bates (22.76) by 2 hundredths. Condors’ Christiana Regenauer tied Bates for the 6th fastest time of the night with a 22.76 from the B final.
1 Comment on "WATCH: Gretchen Walsh Breaks 13-14 NAG Record With 22.00 In 50 Free"
Holy cow she is very long and smooth. I think that bodes really well for continued time drops as she gets older/stronger