NCAP Invite Preview: Whitley Among Winter Nats Swimmers Set to Compete

2017 NCAP Invitational

December 7-10th

University of Maryland

Short course yards

Psych Sheet

Timeline

The 2017 NCAP Invitational is set to kick off on Thursday, December 7th at 5:30pm ET, and will play host to fast races across every age group. The meet is also set to feature a number of swimmers who competed at Winter Nationals last weekend, all of whom are either swimming a much wider range of events, or an entirely different set of events from last weekend. Reece Whitley is on the psych sheet in the 200 free, 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 back. Coming off some big performances last weekend, it will be interesting to see what he does in what could be considered to be his secondary events.

Phoebe Bacon, who had a great weekend at Winter Nationals, is all over the psych sheet in the Open Girls events, including the 100 back, 200 back, 100 fly, 200 fly, 100 free, 100 breast, and 200 breast.

14 year old Brett Feyerick comes in with a bunch of #1 seeds in the boys 13-14 events. He is seeded at the top in the 50, 100, and 200 free, the 100 and 200 back, and the 100 fly, and he is at the top by a large margin in many of those events.

On Thursday night, the Open Boys and Girls 1650s are set to be really fast. On the girls side, 15 year old Chase Travis is seeded 1st by over 30 seconds, and is within striking distance of breaking the 16 minute barrier. On the boys side, 17 year old Timothy Marski has the top spot by 6 seconds in a pretty tight top 3. Marski comes in with a 15:21, while #2 and #3 Garrison Johnson and CJ Hinckley come in at 15:27 and 15:29, which sets up a fun race to watch for those distance fans out there.

Nearly every race in every age group at this meet looks like it will be a good one, so if you have the time check out the full psych sheet here.