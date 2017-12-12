Lucie Nordmann, Jack Dolan Win Winter Juniors West High Point Awards

Lucie Nordmann of the Magnolia Aquatic Club and Jack Dolan from the Rockwood Swim Club won the girls’ and boys’ high point awards, respectively, at this weekend’s Winter Junior Championships – West meet in Iowa City, Iowa.

Nordmann’s honor came from scoring a meet-high 87 individual points for the Magnolia Aquatic Club, winning one individual event and placing 2nd in three more. All of her individual results are below:

  • 1st place – 200 back (1:52.18)
  • 2nd – 100 fly (52.31)
  • 2nd – 100 back (52.16)
  • 2nd – 100 free (48.46)
  • 3rd place – 50 free (22.40)

She also lead off the winning 800 free relay for the Magnolia Aquatic Club out of suburban Houston, who placed 2nd in the women’s meet overall as a team.

The winning team, the Fort Collins Area Swim Team, had a compact group of 6 scoring swimmers, but 3 members of that group finished in the top 6 of individual scoring, including #2 Coleen Gillilan, #3 (tied) Zoe Bartel, and #6 Kylee Alons.

On the boys’ side, Dolan of the Rockwood Swim Club picked up 66 individual points – just ahead of Kaloyan Bratanov of KATY Aquatics with 63. Gianluca Urlando, who is only 15-years old, scored the 3rd-most points at 61. The next-closest 15-year old among boys was Ethan Dang, with just over half-as-many (32).

Dolan’s individual results:

  • 1st – 200 free (1:34.78)
  • 1st – 100 back (47.10)
  • 2nd – 50 free (19.62)
  • 9th – 100 free (44.07)
  • Scratched the final – 200 back (1:47.35, 10th qualifier)

High Point Award Winners, 2017 Winter Junior Championships – West

Girls Top 5

  1. Lucie Nordmann, Magnolia Aquatic Club – 87 points
  2. Coleen Gillilan, Fort Collins Area Swim Team – 81 points
  3. Vanessa Pearl, Metroplex Aquatics/Zoe Bartel, FCAST – 70 points
  5. Dakota Luther, Austin Swim Club – 66 points

Boys Top 5

  1. Jack Dolan, Rockwood Swim Club – 66 points
  2. Kaloyan Bratanov, KATY Aquatics – 63 points
  3. Gianluca Urlando, DART Swimming – 61 points
  4. Jack Levant, North Texas Nadadores – 57 points
  5. Daniel Roy, King Aquatic Club- 55 points

