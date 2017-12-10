The Top 8 in Each Event from Day 4 of 2017 Winter Juniors Combined

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 6 – 9
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center (East)/University of Iowa Recreation Center (West)
- Knoxville, TN (East)/Iowa City, IA (West)
- Live results (East)/Live results (West)
- Meet Central (East)/Meet Central (West)
- Psych Sheet (East)/Psych Sheet (West)
The 2017 Speedo Winter Juniors continued on Friday night with the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and 200 free relay. SwimSwam has put together a list of the fastest 8 swimmers in each event from the two meets combined.
Note: These lists include finals times only.
BOYS’ 1650 FREE:
- 14:37.71- Michael Brinegar, Mission Viejo Nadadores
- 14:52.85- Jacob Magahey, SwimAtlanta
- 14:53.07- Ross Dant, Hickory Foundation
- 15:04.29- Trey Freeman, Baylor Swim Club
- 15:06.41- Brennan Gravley, Sandpipers of Nevada
- 15:08.70- Kieran Smith, Ridgefield Aquatic Club
- 15:10.12- Simon Lamar, FAST Swim Team
- 15:11.76- Mikey Calvillo, Alamo Area Aquatics
BOYS’ 200 BACK:
- 1:41.66- Carson Foster, Mason Manta Rays
- 1:41.97- Destin Lasco, Pleasantville Aquatics
- 1:43.04- Ethan Harder, Billings Aquatic Club
- 1:43.76- Harrison Lierz, Front Range Barracudas
- 1:44.37- Wyatt Davis, Carmel Swim Club
- 1:44.68- Spencer Walker, Academy Bullets
- 1:45.06- Justin Grender, Cincinnati Marlins
- 1:45.10- Peter Larson, Edina Swim Club
BOYS’ 100 FREE:
- 42.79- Daniel Krueger, McFarland Spartans
- 42.90- Drew Kibler, Carmel Swim Club
- 43.62- Destin Lasco, Pleasantville Aquatics
- 43.78- Cody Bybee, Dayton Raiders
- (T-5) 43.91- Mason Gonzalez, Allegheny North
- (T-5) 43.91- Kaloyan Bratanov, Katy Aquatic Team
- 43.92- Kyle Leach, Colorado Springs Swim Team
- 43.99- Jack Franzman, Zionsville Swim Club
BOYS’ 200 BREAST:
- 1:55.08- Zane Backes, Team Rebel Aquatics
- 1:55.33- Daniel Roy, KING Aquatic Club
- 1:55.54- Jacob Foster, Mason Manta Rays
- 1:56.47- Ananias Pouch, Team Rebel Aquatics
- 1:57.17- Ethan Dang, KING Aquatic Club
- 1:57.40- Andrew Bornstein, Ridgefield Aquatic Club
- 1:58.22- Calvin Yang, Crimson Aquatics
- 1:58.90- Michael Macgill, Club Wolverine
BOYS’ 200 FLY:
- 1:43.69- Andrew Koustik, Irvine Novaquatics
- 1:44.11- Zachary Brown, Marlins of Raleigh
- 1:44.48- Mason Wilby, Gator Swim Club
- 1:44.51- Jack LeVant, North Texas Nadadores
- 1:45.27- Cody Bybee, Dayton Raiders
- 1:45.42- Jacob Johnson, Delaware Swim Team
- 1:45.96- Seth Hendrix, Denver Hilltoppers
- 1:46.31- Gianluca Urlando, Davis Aquadarts
BOYS’ 4×100 FREE RELAY:
- 2:55.96- Allegheny North
- 2:57.74- SwimMAC Carolina
- 2:58.12- Carmel Swim Club
- 2:59.37- Mason Manta Rays
- 3:00.31- Irvine Novaquatics
- 3:00.78- Baylor Swim Club
- 3:00.79- Metro Aquatic Club
- 3:02.12- Upper Dublin Aquatics
GIRLS’ 1650 FREE:
- 16:10.30- Madison Homovich, Marlins of Raleigh
- 16:10.94- Katilynn Sims, Magnolia Aquatic Club
- 16:13.72- Kensey McMahon, Bolles School Sharks
- 16:14.53- Maggie Wallace, Egg Harbor Township Seahawks
- 16:15.56- Lola Mull, Mid-Michigan Aquatics
- 16:20.25- Emily Hetzer, Occoquan Swimming
- 16:20.30- Kate Sanderson, Colorado Springs Swim Team
- 16:22.31- Hayley Pike, Razorback Aquatics
GIRLS’ 200 BACK:
- 1:51.42- Alex Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club
- 1:52.18- Lucie Nordmann, Magnolia Aquatic Club
- 1:53.51- Sinclair Larson, SwimMAC Carolina
- 1:53.61- Katharine Berkoff, Missoula Aquatic Club
- 1:54.02- Caitlin Brooks, Gator Swim Club
- 1:54.14- Rhyan White, Wasatch Front Fish Market
- (T-7) 1:55.67- Isabelle Stadden, Unattached Aquajet
- (T-7) 1:55.67- Samantha Shelton, Unattached SCAL
GIRLS’ 100 FREE:
- 48.37- Julia Cook, Aggie Swim Club
- 48.46- Lucie Nordmann, Magnolia Aquatic Club
- 48.55- Kelly Pash, Carmel Swim Club
- 48.57- Amalie Fackenthal, Davis Aquadarts
- 48.72- Gretchen Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club
- 49.04- Alex Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club
- 49.10- Kate Douglass, Chelsea Piers
- 49.19- Alexandra Crisera, Beach Cities
GIRLS’ 200 BREAST:
- 2:07.44- Zoe Bartel, Fort Collins Area Swim Team
- 2:08.17- Vanessa Pearl, Metroplex Aquatics
- 2:08.60- Zoie Hartman, Crow Canyon
- 2:09.54- Ashley McCauley, Marlins of Raleigh
- 2:09.87- Ella Nelson, Nashville Aquatic Club
- 2:10.48- Gillian Davey, Central Iowa Aquatics
- 2:11.04- Emily Weiss, Cardinal Community
- 2:11.59- Allie Raab, Nashville Aquatic Club
GIRLS’ 200 FLY:
- 1:53.49- Olivia Carter, Enfinity Aquatics
- 1:55.19- Dakota Luther, Austin Swim Club
- 1:56.05- Ruby Martin, Iowa Flyers
- 1:56.28- Lillie Nordmann, Magnolia Aquatic Club
- 1:56.84- Luciana Thomas, Razorback Aquatics
- 1:57.08- Halladay Kinsey, Davis Aquadarts
- 1:57.44- Zephanie Koh, Brea Aquatics
- 1:57.50- Jade Foelske, Dynamo Swim Club
GIRLS’ 4×100 FREE RELAY:
- 3:17.32- Nashville Aquatic Club
- 3:18.28- Fort Collins Area Swim Team
- 3:18.45- SwimMAC Carolina (A)
- 3:19.57- Magnolia Aquatic Club
- 3:20.42- Austin Swim Club
- 3:20.47- Irvine Novaquatics
- 3:20.82- Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics
- 3:20.86- SwimMAC Carolina (B)
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "The Top 8 in Each Event from Day 4 of 2017 Winter Juniors Combined"
daniel kruefosterger
Whoa. I actually have no idea what happened there haha. Fixed it. Sorry.