The Top 8 in Each Event from Day 3 of 2017 Winter Juniors Combined

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 6 – 9
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center (East)/University of Iowa Recreation Center (West)
- Knoxville, TN (East)/Iowa City, IA (West)
- Live results (East)/Live results (West)
- Meet Central (East)/Meet Central (West)
- Psych Sheet (East)/Psych Sheet (West)
The 2017 Speedo Winter Juniors continued on Friday night with the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and 200 free relay. SwimSwam has put together a list of the fastest 8 swimmers in each event from the two meets combined.
Note: These lists include finals times only.
BOYS’ 400 IM:
- 3:43.64- Kieran Smith, Ridgefield Aquatic Club, 3:43.64
- 3:44.16- Carson Foster, Mason Manta Rays, 3:44.16
- 3:45.58- Jacob Foster, Mason Manta Rays, 3:45.58
- 3:45.75- Jack LeVant, North Texas Nadadores, 3:45.75
- 3:46.58- Jacob Johnson, Delaware Swim Team, 3:46.58
- 3:49.54- Caleb Aman, Lane Four Aquatics
- 3:50.09- Jackson Cunningham, Boise YMCA
- 3:50.16- Andrew Winton, SwimAtlanta, 3:50.16
BOYS’ 100 FLY:
- 46.50- Cody Bybee, Dayton Raiders
- 46.83- Drew Kibler, Carmel Swim Club
- 46.99- Jackson Park, Metroplex Aquatics
- 47.14- Ethan Hu, Peak Swimming
- 47.19- Noah Henry, Tigershark Swimming
- 47.33- Mason Wilby, Gator Swim Club
- 47.36- Gianluca Urlando, Davis Aquadarts
- 47.53- Caleb Harrington, Tennessee Aquatics
BOYS’ 200 FREE:
- 1:33.98- Trey Freeman, Baylor Swim Club
- 1:34.78- Jack Dolan, Rockwood Swim Club
- 1:34.92- Cody Bybee, Dayton Raiders
- 1:34.98- Jack Walker, SwimMAC Carolina
- 1:35.44- Kevin Callan, Trident Aquatics
- 1:35.56- Aitor Fungairino, Metro Aquatic Club
- 1:36.43- William Bresette, Empire KC Swim Club
- 1:36.48- Mason Gonzalez, Allegheny North
BOYS’ 100 BREAST:
- 53.16- Zane Backes, Team Rebel Aquatics
- 53.28- Dillon Hillis, Bolles
- 53.45- William Chan, SwimMAC Carolina
- 53.46- Jacob Foster, Mason Manta Rays
- 54.16- Ethan Dang, KING Aquatic Club
- 54.17- William Myhre, St Charles Swim Club
- 54.47- Timothy Connery, SwimMAC Carolina
- 54.48- Izaak Bastian, Saint Andrew’s
BOYS’ 100 BACK:
- 46.73- Destin Lasco, Pleasantville Aquatics
- 47.06- Drew Kibler, Carmel Swim Club
- 47.10- Jack Dolan, Rockwood Swim Club
- 47.15- Carson Foster, Mason Manta Rays
- 47.58- Jason Park, Metroplex Aquatics
- 47.62- Gianluca Urlando, Davis Aquadarts
- 47.90- Noah Henry, Tigershark Swim Team
- 48.01- Spencer Walker, Academy Bullets
BOYS’ 4×50 FREE RELAY:
- 1:19.83- Allegheny North
- 1:20.58- Dayton Raiders
- 1:21.71- Peddie Aquatic Club
- 1:21.83- SwimMAC Carolina
- 1:22.32- Baylor Swim Club
- 1:22.35- Michigan Lakeshore
- 1:22.43- Enfinity Aquatics
- 1:22.57- Rancho San Dieguito
GIRLS’ 400 IM:
- 4:05.80- Vanessa Pearl, Metroplex Aquatics
- 4:09.94- Olivia Carter, Enfinity Aquatics
- 4:10.28- Samantha Shelton, Unattached SCAL
- 4:10.97- Kelly Pash, Carmel Swim Club
- 4:11.13- Ella Nelson, Nashville Aquatic Club
- 4:11.82- Madison Homovich, Marlins of Raleigh
- 4:12.60- Abigail Hay, Lake Erie Silver
- 4:12.89- Christin Rockway, Tampa Bay Aquatics
GIRLS’ 100 FLY:
- 52.11- Emma Carlton, Bellingham Bay
- 52.31- Lucie Nordmann, Magnolia Aquatic Club
- 52.59- Gabriela Albiero, Cardinal Aquatics
- 52.60- Coleen Gillilan, Fort Collins Area Swim Team
- 52.68- Dakota Luther, Austin Swim Club
- 52.81- Lillie Nordmann, Magnolia Aquatic Club
- 52.90- Emma Sticklen, Katy Aquatic Team
- 52.94- Tristen Ulett, Dynamo Swim Club
GIRLS’ 200 FREE:
- 1:45.25- Kelly Pash, Carmel Swim Club
- 1:45.36- Mary Smutny, AK Sharks
- 1:45.84- Morgan Tankersley, Greater Tampa Swimming Association
- 1:46.86- Alena Kraus, Makos Aquatics Club
- 1:46.90- Ella Ristic, Irvine Novaquatics
- 1:47.00- Dakota Luther, Austin Swim Club
- 1:47.16- Ryley Ober, Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team
- 1:47.18- Isabelle Henig, Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics
GIRLS’ 100 BREAST:
- 58.19- Alex Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club
- 58.77- Emily Weiss, Cardinal Community
- 58.98- Zoe Bartel, Fort Collins Area Swim Team
- 59.84- Zoie Hartman, Crow Canyon
- 1:00.11- Coleen Gillilan, Fort Collins Area Swim Team
- 1:00.26- Kate Douglass, Chelsea Piers
- 1:00.51- Claire Grover, Scottsdale Aquatic Club
- 1:00.57- Kaitlyn Dobler, The Dolphins Portland Swimming
GIRLS’ 100 BACK:
- 51.45- Alex Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club
- 51.95- Katharine Berkoff, Missoula Aquatic Club
- 52.16- Lucie Nordmann, Magnolia Aquatic Club
- 52.40- Julia Cook, Aggie Swim Club
- 52.73- Isabelle Stadden, Unattached Aquajets
- 52.81- Rhyan White,Wasatch Front Fish Market
- 52.88- Caitlin Brooks, Gator Swim Club
- 53.20- Zoe Bartel, Fort Collins Area Swim Team
GIRLS’ 4×50 FREE RELAY:
- 1:30.41- Fort Collins Area Swim Team
- 1:30.62- Nashville Aquatic Club
- 1:31.48- SwimMAC Carolina
- 1:32.11- Gator Swim Club
- 1:32.23- Cardinal Aquatics
- 1:32.38- Mason Manta Rays
- 1:32.50- Carmel Swim Club
- 1:32.52- Delta Aquatics
