2017 Winter Juniors West: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – WEST

The final prelims session of the meet will feature the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. The 1650 and 400 free relay will be swum in the finals session tonight. Katharine Berkoff is seeded 1st in the girls 200 back and will look to build on her huge 51.95 win in the 100 back last night. Jack Dolan will look to do the same after going 47.10 in the 100 back last night. Daniel Roy is the top seed in the boys 200 breast by over 2 and a half seconds, and will have his sights set on his own West meet record, set last year. Lucie Nordmann and Julia Cook will face off again, this time in the 100 free, where they’re both seeded less than 2 tenths of a second off the pool record of 48.28. Zoe Bartel will look to take down here own Jr. Nationals combined record in the 200 breast after breaking her own West meet record in the 100 last night. Ruby Martin comes into the 200 fly less than half a second off the combined Jr. Nats record set by Ella Eastin in 2014.

GIRLS 200 BACK

West Meet Record: 1:50.59, Clara Smiddy, 2013

Jrs Meet Record: 1:50.59, Clara Smiddy, 2013

Julia Cook, who was seeded 4th, declared false start this morning. The 1st of the circle seeded heats was a big one, seeing 4 swimmers qualify for the A final tonight: Ryhan White, Audrey Reimer, Bayley Stewart, and Danielle Carter. Only one came from the 2nd circle seeded heat, and that was Lucie Nordmann, who qualified 2nd, .01 seconds behind Katharine Berkoff. The final circle seeded heat saw Berkoff and Kylee Alons advance to the A final, while Isabelle Stadden came from the last of the regular heats to make it in. Berkoff and Nordmann have both been 1:53 before, so the race tonight should be a fun one.

A finalists:

BOYS 200 BACK

West Meet Record: 1:40.79, Jacob Pebley, 2011

Jrs Meet Record: 1:40.79, Jacob Pebley, 2011

Top-seed Jack Dolan finished 9th this morning, qualifying him for the B final tonight. Jack Levant, who was seeded 4th and has been in many A finals this weekend, declared false start on the 200 back the morning. Ethan Harder, who was the 2nd seed going into the meet, was in control of his heat the whole race, shaving .02 seconds off his seed time. Spencer Walker, who has qualified for several A finals, came in 2nd with a decent prelims swim, just .14 seconds off his best time. Jason Park, who notably won the C and B finals last night in the 100 fly and 100 back in times that would have been 1st and 2nd in the A finals, qualified for the A final this time, finishing 8th this morning.

A finalists:

GIRLS 100 FREE

West Meet Record: 46.29, Abbigail Weitzeil, 2014

Jrs Meet Record: 46.29, Abbigail Weitzeil, 2014

*A swim off will be required between Kylee Alons and Pyper Doo to see who will swim in the A final*

Lucie Nordmann, Julia Cook, and Amalie Fackenthal, who were the top 3 seeds coming into the meet and the top 3 seeds for finals tonight, looked comfortable on their way to winning their respective heats. All 3 girls, who have been mid-48, were off their best times by a little this morning. The race between those 3 girls, and potentially 4th seeded Alexandra Crisera, who has also been a 48 before, should be a fun one to watch. Teammates Coleen Gillilan and Kylee Alons, who have both been in multiple A finals this weekend, qualified for another one as 5th and 6th seeds.

A finalists:

BOYS 100 FREE

West Meet Record: 41.23, Ryan Hoffer, 2015

Jrs Meet Record: 41.23, Ryan Hoffer, 2015

Daniel Krueger cleaned up this morning, landing himself the top seed for tonight by .73 seconds and looking smooth and controlled while doing it. William Kovac dropped nearly a second to earn the 2nd seed for tonight, while Kyle Leach dropped .36 seconds to land the 3rd seed as both boys broke 45 seconds for the first time. Kaloyan Bratanov, Cooper Deryk, and Andrew Trepanier also swam best times on their way to qualifying for the A final.

A finalists:

Daniel Krueger – 43.85 William Kovac – 44.58 Kyle Leach – 44.65 Kevin Callan – 44.77 Kaloyan Bratanov – 44.86 Cooper Deryk/Andrew Trepanier – 44.91 – William Bresette – 44.94

GIRLS 200 BREAST

West Meet Record: 2:07.73, Zoe Bartel, 2016

Jrs Meet Record: 2:07.73, Zoe Bartel, 2016

A finalists:

BOYS 200 BREAST

West Meet Record: 1:55.60, Daniel Roy, 2016

Jrs Meet Record: 1:52.37, Reece Whitley, 2016

A finalists:

GIRLS 200 FLY

West Meet Record: 1:54.37, Ella Eastin , 2014

, 2014 Jrs Meet Record: 1:54.37, Ella Eastin, 2014

A finalists:

BOYS 200 FLY

West Meet Record: 1:43.64, Robert McHugh, 2013

Jrs Meet Record: 1:43.64, Robert McHugh, 2013

A finalists: