2017 Winter Juniors East: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

The final prelims session of the meet will feature the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. The 1650 and 400 free relay will be swum in the finals session tonight. Alex Walsh will look to follow up her huge 100 back win last night in the 200 back today, and will race her sister, Gretchen, in the 100 free. Drew Kibler will be racing in the 100 free.

GIRLS 200 BACK

Jrs Meet Record: 1:50.59, Clara Smiddy, 2013

A finalists:

BOYS 200 BACK

Jrs Meet Record: 1:40.79, Jacob Pebley, 2011

A finalists:

GIRLS 100 FREE

Jrs Meet Record: 46.29, Abbigail Weitzeil, 2014

A finalists:

BOYS 100 FREE

Jrs Meet Record: 41.23, Ryan Hoffer, 2015

A finalists:

GIRLS 200 BREAST

Jrs Meet Record: 2:07.73, Zoe Bartel, 2016

A finalists:

BOYS 200 BREAST

Jrs Meet Record: 1:52.37, Reece Whitley, 2016

A finalists:

GIRLS 200 FLY

Jrs Meet Record: 1:54.37, Ella Eastin, 2014

A finalists:

BOYS 200 FLY

Jrs Meet Record: 1:43.64, Robert McHugh, 2013

A finalists: