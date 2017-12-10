Carson Foster, Alex Walsh Win High Point Awards at Juniors – East

Alex Walsh and Carson Foster walked away from the 2017 USA Swimming Winter Junior Championships – East with the girls’ and boys’ high point awards, respectively

The 16-year old Walsh of the Nashville Aquatic Club, along with her younger sister Gretchen, was the biggest story of the meet. Alex Walsh won 4 of her 6 individual events in the meet to rack up 112 points – more than any other swimmer of either gender at the meet.

1st – 200 IM (1:54.02)

1st – 100 breast (58.19)

1st – 100 back (51.45)

1st – 200 back (1:51.42)

3rd – 100 free (49.04)

3rd – 50 free (22.28)

The boys’ award, meanwhile, went to 16-year old Carson Foster of the Mason Manta Rays. He and older brother Jake Foster both placed in the top 4 of the award, with Cody Bybee of the Dayton Raiders and Drew Kibler from the Carmel Swim Club in between them.

Besides winning 4 of the 5 relays with his brother and the rest of his Mason teammates, Carson Foster’s other results:

1st – 200 IM (1:43.79)

1st – 200 back (1:41.66)

2nd – 400 IM (3:44.16)

3rd – 100 back (47.15)

6th – 50 free (20.28)

7th – 200 fly (1:47.20)

Kibler actually won more races (the 50, 100, and 500 frees), but scored 4 fewer points overall than Carson Foster, due in part to having fewer events. He entered 7, but scratched the 200 free (that he won last years), and pulled out of the 200 back final after qualifying through 5th.

Boys’ Standings (Top 7)

Carson Foster, Mason Manta Rays – 98 Cody Bybee, Dayton Raiders/Drew Kibler, Carmel Swim Club – 94 Jake Foster, Mason Manta Rays – 82 Kieran Smith, Ridgefield Aquatic Club – 79.50 Destin Lasco, Pleasantville Aquatics – 74 Robert Freeman, Bolles School Sharks – 61 Dillion Hillis, Baylor Swim Club/Mason Gonzalez, Allegheny North Swim Club – 49 Ross Dant, Hickry Swim Foundation YMCA – 43

Girls’ Standings (Top 7)