Pinheiros Claims Overall Title at Correios Open Tournament

After four days of competition, Pinheiros Swim Club combined for the overall win at the CBDA-Correios Open Tournament, which began last Wednesday and ended on Saturday and is divided into separate junior and senior tournaments.

Final Senior Championships Scores:

Pinheiros — 580 Unisanta — 281 Minas — 270

Corinthians won the Junior Championships with 393.5 points.

One of the team’s wins came from Cesar Cielo, who threw down a 22.03. Close behind him was teammate Marcelo Chierighini, who went 22.09.

After his swim, Cielo told the press that he had wanted to go a 21, but is coming off a season where he had trouble with his training. He added that he now plans to rethink his training routine leading up to the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships. You can reasd more about the state of his career here.

Etiene Medieros continued her strong meet and won the women’s race, going 25.04.

Unisanta’s Julia Sebastian won the women’s 100 breast by over a second, going 1:08.02. Pinheiros’ Pedro Cardona won the men’s race in 59.79.

In the women’s 200 fly, Pinheiros’ Giovanna Diamante took the win in 2:15.21, over four seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Unisanta’s Leonardo De Deus won the men’s race in 1:56.13.

In the final individual event of the meet, Viviane Jungblut won the women’s 400 free, going 4:12.56. Luiz Melo took the win on the men’s side in 3:51.02.

Pinheiros swept the 4×100 free relays, with the women going 4:06.65 and the men 3:37.19. Minas put up at fight in the men’s race, coming in second at 3:37.52.

