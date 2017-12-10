Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Mallory Comerford has Insane Range

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we bring you the best from the swimming Twitterverse. From the lengths to which a swimmer will go to get out of practice to some academic advice, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

When you rip your cap in the middle of a race pace set 😱😫💪🏽 #justkeepswimming #swimmerproblems #taperproblems — Ranomi Kromowidjojo (@ranomikromo) December 5, 2017

*Cringe*

#9

We fully expect to see him swimming fly before he can walk.

#8

IT….IS….ON! Xmas Came Early! Watch out for the HOOS! pic.twitter.com/Non1WphBeO — Todd DeSorbo ⚔️ (@ToddDeSorbo) December 6, 2017

Our kind of Christmas.

#7

Final exams next week #tbt A post shared by Katie Ledecky (@kledecky) on Dec 7, 2017 at 8:47am PST

Just so you know, Katie, this is how we look when we watch you swim.

#6

Swim practice or American Ninja Warrior?

#5

Every girl faster than Gretchen Walsh in a 50 Free on a Relay: Simone Manuel

Ariana Vanderpool-Wallace

Kelsi Worrell

Farida Osman

Abbey Weitzeil

Ivy Martin

Margo Geer

Megan Romano Talk about good company. — swimnerd (@SwimNerds) December 7, 2017

Reminder: Walsh is FOURTEEN. Read about her unreal swim here.

#4

A valiant effort to get out of 10 minutes of swim practice. Jordo you have a lot of courage! pic.twitter.com/vcvI822aDU — Todd Samland (@swimdiveomaha) December 9, 2017

11/10 for guts. Anything for 10 minutes off of practice, right?

#3

Just another dad excited about his daughter swimming-this time it just meant becoming JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPION!! @ArthurAlbiero @AlbieroGabi pic.twitter.com/nMIJgOtET6 — Stephanie Juncker (@stephjuncker) December 8, 2017

OMG MY BABY SIS IS JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPION!!!! 52.5!!! SO PROUD pic.twitter.com/IlOay6DsGF — Nick Albiero (@AlbieroNick) December 8, 2017

The whole Albiero family has been killin’ it lately.

#2

Don’t apply swimming techniques to academic challenges, you cannot negative split a semester. — Brie Hines (@IntroducingBrie) December 7, 2017

If you’ve got finals around the corner, we hope you paced your semester like a smooth Ledecky 1650.

#1

Fun Tuesday FACT: @Mal_Comerford is the 1st woman in HISTORY to break 4:36 (4:35.78) in the 500 FR and 22 (21.87) in the 50 FR #RANGE😱🔥 pic.twitter.com/SZD61CUu1w — UofL Swim&Dive (@UofLswim_dive) December 5, 2017

A fun fact, indeed.