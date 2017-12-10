Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Mallory Comerford has Insane Range

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we bring you the best from the swimming Twitterverse. From the lengths to which a swimmer will go to get out of practice to some academic advice, scroll to see what made the cut!
#10
When you rip your cap in the middle of a race pace set 😱😫💪🏽 #justkeepswimming #swimmerproblems #taperproblems
— Ranomi Kromowidjojo (@ranomikromo) December 5, 2017
*Cringe*
#9
Ryker loved his very first swim lesson!!!!
❤❤❤💪🏻💪🏻🏊🏻♀️🏊🏻♀️#swimmom #5monthsold pic.twitter.com/0mdzgoXfIu
— Dana Vollmer (@danavollmer) December 5, 2017
We fully expect to see him swimming fly before he can walk.
#8
IT….IS….ON! Xmas Came Early! Watch out for the HOOS! pic.twitter.com/Non1WphBeO
— Todd DeSorbo ⚔️ (@ToddDeSorbo) December 6, 2017
Our kind of Christmas.
#7
Just so you know, Katie, this is how we look when we watch you swim.
#6
@IndianaSwimDive innovation at its finest. @swimswamnews @SwimmingWorld @USASwimming #TheFutureIsIndiana pic.twitter.com/w2XEBvf9I0
— Ray Looze (@IURayLooze) December 6, 2017
Swim practice or American Ninja Warrior?
#5
Every girl faster than Gretchen Walsh in a 50 Free on a Relay:
Simone Manuel
Ariana Vanderpool-Wallace
Kelsi Worrell
Farida Osman
Abbey Weitzeil
Ivy Martin
Margo Geer
Megan Romano
Talk about good company.
— swimnerd (@SwimNerds) December 7, 2017
Reminder: Walsh is FOURTEEN. Read about her unreal swim here.
#4
A valiant effort to get out of 10 minutes of swim practice. Jordo you have a lot of courage! pic.twitter.com/vcvI822aDU
— Todd Samland (@swimdiveomaha) December 9, 2017
11/10 for guts. Anything for 10 minutes off of practice, right?
#3
Just another dad excited about his daughter swimming-this time it just meant becoming JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPION!! @ArthurAlbiero @AlbieroGabi pic.twitter.com/nMIJgOtET6
— Stephanie Juncker (@stephjuncker) December 8, 2017
OMG MY BABY SIS IS JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPION!!!! 52.5!!! SO PROUD pic.twitter.com/IlOay6DsGF
— Nick Albiero (@AlbieroNick) December 8, 2017
The whole Albiero family has been killin’ it lately.
#2
Don’t apply swimming techniques to academic challenges, you cannot negative split a semester.
— Brie Hines (@IntroducingBrie) December 7, 2017
If you’ve got finals around the corner, we hope you paced your semester like a smooth Ledecky 1650.
#1
Fun Tuesday FACT: @Mal_Comerford is the 1st woman in HISTORY to break 4:36 (4:35.78) in the 500 FR and 22 (21.87) in the 50 FR #RANGE😱🔥 pic.twitter.com/SZD61CUu1w
— UofL Swim&Dive (@UofLswim_dive) December 5, 2017
A fun fact, indeed.
