Dan Wallace, Hannah Miley Collect 3 Titles Apiece In Edinburgh

2017 SCOTTISH SHORT COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2017 Scottish Short Course National Championships wrapped up tonight in Edinburgh, with the host city claiming the overall team trophy. Scoring 1297 overall points, Edinburgh was able to keep a considerable distance over runner-up finisher, the University of Stirling, who earned 974 points this year.

Lucy Hope was a key force on the Edinburgh squad, having captured a trio of freestyle victories over the 3-day meet. Already claiming wins in the 50m and 100m freestyle races, 20-year-old Hope was able to top the 200m freestyle field tonight in a time of 1:57.64. Runner-up in all 3 freestyle races mentioned was teammate Rachel Masson, who finished tonight in a time of 1:58.41. Hannah Miley rounded out the top 3 in a time of 1:59.00.

The 200m free was just one of three races for Miley, who earlier had topped the podium in the 400m IM, her specialty. The Olympic finalist touched in 4:34.69 to take the win by a big margin, as the next-closest finisher was Aberdeen teammate Orla Adams in 4:43.58. The standout from night 1, Keanna MacInnes, who registered her first senior Scottish record in the 200m butterfly, earned bronze in the 400m IM tonight in 4:45.77.

Miley came close to earning a 4th event title in the 200m breaststroke race, where she was .28 shy of taking the gold. Touching first in the 200m breast was Corrie Scott, who completed a sweep of breast races with her gold medal-garnering effort of 2:24.48 tonight. Miley was right behind in 2:24.76.

Craig Benson of the University of Stirling also swept the breaststroke events, taking gold in the 50m and 100m and now the 200m distance. The Stirling duel between Benson and Stirling teammate Ross Murdoch continued tonight, with Benson having the upper hand for a 3rd time. Tonight, Benson finished in 2:06.66 to Murdoch’s 2:07.20, although they both represented the only swimmers of the field under the 2:11 mark.

Additional Winners on Day 3:i