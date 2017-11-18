Ledecky Breaks 1650 American Record at Art Adamson Invite

by Torrey Hart

November 18th, 2017 College, National, Pac-12, Records

2017 ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL

Adding to an already stellar meet, Katie Ledecky has broken her own American record in the 1650 free, going 15:03.31. Her previous record, from almost exactly a year ago, was 15:03.92.

On top of that, she broke not only the pool record for the women’s 1650, but also the pool record at the 1,000 turn (9:09.34). Her personal best in the 1,000 is 8:59.65, for comparison.

In true Ledecky fashion, her splits were a thing of beauty.  Check them out below:

r:+0.71          25.96      53.46 (27.50)
        1:21.39 (27.93)     1:49.32 (27.93)
        2:17.27 (27.95)     2:45.10 (27.83)
        3:12.99 (27.89)     3:40.76 (27.77)
        4:08.54 (27.78)     4:36.35 (27.81)
        5:03.81 (27.46)     5:31.30 (27.49)
        5:58.94 (27.64)     6:26.28 (27.34)
        6:53.60 (27.32)     7:20.72 (27.12)
        7:47.98 (27.26)     8:15.04 (27.06)
        8:42.18 (27.14)     9:09.34 (27.16)
        9:36.52 (27.18)    10:03.68 (27.16)
       10:30.97 (27.29)    10:58.42 (27.45)
       11:25.92 (27.50)    11:53.48 (27.56)
       12:20.91 (27.43)    12:48.43 (27.52)
       13:15.94 (27.51)    13:43.34 (27.40)
       14:10.79 (27.45)    14:37.64 (26.85)    15:03.31 (25.67

In a race she’d win by over 54 seconds, Ledecky was notably also the fastest off the blocks — just because she can. Overall, her closest competitor was Hawaii’s Pheobe Hines, coming in second in 15:57.76. The fastest swim on the men’s side came from Texas A&M’s Jake Gibbons in 15:18.95 (Ledecky’s time was also under the Texas A&M men’s team record, which is 15:03.38).

Justin

Fun fact: She would’ve won the race if she swam as a man at the same meet. Crazy.

22 minutes 26 seconds ago
paloozas

congrats

22 minutes 22 seconds ago
joe

Lol she beat the best guy by 15 seconds

10 minutes 25 seconds ago
