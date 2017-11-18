Ledecky Breaks 1650 American Record at Art Adamson Invite

2017 ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL

Hosted by Texas A&M (College Station, Texas)

Adding to an already stellar meet, Katie Ledecky has broken her own American record in the 1650 free, going 15:03.31. Her previous record, from almost exactly a year ago, was 15:03.92.

On top of that, she broke not only the pool record for the women’s 1650, but also the pool record at the 1,000 turn (9:09.34). Her personal best in the 1,000 is 8:59.65, for comparison.

In true Ledecky fashion, her splits were a thing of beauty. Check them out below:

r:+0.71 25.96 53.46 (27.50) 1:21.39 (27.93) 1:49.32 (27.93) 2:17.27 (27.95) 2:45.10 (27.83) 3:12.99 (27.89) 3:40.76 (27.77) 4:08.54 (27.78) 4:36.35 (27.81) 5:03.81 (27.46) 5:31.30 (27.49) 5:58.94 (27.64) 6:26.28 (27.34) 6:53.60 (27.32) 7:20.72 (27.12) 7:47.98 (27.26) 8:15.04 (27.06) 8:42.18 (27.14) 9:09.34 (27.16) 9:36.52 (27.18) 10:03.68 (27.16) 10:30.97 (27.29) 10:58.42 (27.45) 11:25.92 (27.50) 11:53.48 (27.56) 12:20.91 (27.43) 12:48.43 (27.52) 13:15.94 (27.51) 13:43.34 (27.40) 14:10.79 (27.45) 14:37.64 (26.85) 15:03.31 (25.67

In a race she’d win by over 54 seconds, Ledecky was notably also the fastest off the blocks — just because she can. Overall, her closest competitor was Hawaii’s Pheobe Hines, coming in second in 15:57.76. The fastest swim on the men’s side came from Texas A&M’s Jake Gibbons in 15:18.95 (Ledecky’s time was also under the Texas A&M men’s team record, which is 15:03.38).