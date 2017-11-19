OHSAA Division I Record-holder Kendra Sheehan Commits to Ohio Bobcats

Kendra Sheehan from Upper Arlington, Ohio has announced her intention to swim for Ohio University in the fall. Her sister, Erin Sheehan, is a sophomore on the University of Notre Dame women’s swimming and diving team. Sheehan wrote on social media:

“Excited to announce my verbal commitment to Ohio University next year! The school and swim program are all I’ve ever wanted in continuing my academic and athletic career. Thanks to everyone who has supported me thus far and helped me through this decision so I didn’t have to take an extra 6 months like Erin did. Can’t wait for the next 4 years! Go Bobcats!!! 💚🐾”

Sheehan swims for Upper Arlington High School and Upper Arlington Swim Club. At the 2017 OHSAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships, she contributed a 25.95 leadoff split to UAHS’ record-breaking 200 medley relay. She also swam a leg (51.48) on the winning 400 free relay, and placed 8th in both the 100 free (51.72) and 100 back (57.33). In club swimming she won three events (50 free, 400 free, and 100 back) and had three more top-4 finishes (100 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM) at the Ohio Swimming Long Course Senior Championships in July.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 25.95

100 back – 57.03

50 free – 24.40

100 free – 51.51

200 free – 1:54.18

500 free – 4:59.39

Maggie Berning has also given her verbal commitment to the Bobcats’ class of 2022.

