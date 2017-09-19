Ohio Bobcats Open 2018 Recruiting Season with Verbal from Flyer Maggie Berning

Maggie Berning, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Fairmont High School in Kettering, Ohio, has made a verbal commitment to swim for the Ohio University Bobcats beginning in the fall of 2018.

“suuuper excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at Ohio University! 🐾 Go bobcats!! #OU #ohyaaaa”

Berning represented Kettering Fairmont at the 2017 OHSAA Division I Swimming & Diving State Tournament, where she placed 11th in the 100 fly (56.61) and 15th in the 500 free (5:04.19 in prelims). She does her club swimming with Dayton Raiders. At 2016 Winter Junior Nationals East she competed in the 100 fly and 200 fly individually, and swam legs on three DR relays; she also took home a new PB in the 100 back.

Berning had a particularly strong LCM season, which she capped off at NCSA Summer Swimming Championships with new times in the 200/400/1500 free, 200 back, and 100/200 fly. Her best SCY times are:

200 fly – 2:00.31

100 fly – 55.66

50 fly – 25.70

200 back – 2:05.44

100 back – 58.20

Berning’s best 200 fly time would have landed her in the A final at last year’s 2017 Women’s MAC Championships, making her the highest-scoring Bobcat by over 2 seconds. Her 100 fly would have made the B final. Berning will find a ready-made training group in current Bobcat flyers Corrin Van Lanen, Annie Gosselin, and Emily Davis.

