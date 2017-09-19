SwimMAC’s Teddy Perelli Hands Verbal Commitment to Penn State Nittany Lions

Matthews, North Carolina-native, Providence High School senior, USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, SwimMAC Carolina lifer, and budding artist Teddy Perelli has made a verbal commitment to the Pennsylvania State University Nittany Lions for 2107-18. He will join fellow commit Michael Daly in the class of 2022.

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to Penn State. I can’t wait to be a Nittany Lion 🦁! #PRIDERISING”

Perelli is an IM/backstroke specialist who finaled in the 100 back (7th) and contributed to Providence’s third-place 200 medley and 400 free relays at the 2017 NCHSAA 4A Swimming and Diving State Championships, helping the Panthers finish fourth among the boys’ teams. He has swum for SwimMAC Carolina since he first took up the sport, and trains under Peter Verhoef.

During his junior year of high school, Perelli updated his SCY times in every event he swam, both on- and off-events: 50/100/200/500 free, 50/100/200 back, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 100/200/400 IM. That includes a PB of 1:50.70 in the 200 back, which missed the Juniors cut by 1/100 a week before Winter Juniors. He also improved in the LCM 50/200/400 free, 50/100/200 back, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM. After finishing 6th in the 200 back and 8th in the 400 IM at ESSZ Sectionals, Perelli competed in the 100/200 back at Summer Juniors, where he also picked up new PBs in the 200 free and 400 IM.

So excited to announce my verbal commitment to Penn State. I can't wait to be a Nittany Lion 🦁! #PRIDERISING @PennStateSWIM @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/oHvY9CKDMm — Teddy* (@teddy_perelli) September 19, 2017

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:49.61

100 back – 51.00

400 IM – 4:00.95

200 IM – 1:54.43

500 free – 4:39.20

200 free – 1:43.23

Perelli plans to pursue a degree in Architectural Engineering. He has an Instagram account (teddy_perelli_art) that features his artwork, such as the example below:

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].