Nittany Lions Snag Verbal Commitment from Juniors Finalist Michael Daly

Two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Michael Daly, who hails from Pearl River, New York, has given a verbal commitment to Pennsylvania State University for the 2018-19 season.

“I chose Penn State because of the numerous academic opportunities and the emphasis on creating a family environment both in the pool and the classroom! The amount of pride displayed throughout the student body is unlike anything I have ever seen before, and with the help of the coaches, I am confident that PSU will provide everything I need to have an amazing four years!”

Daly is a senior at Pearl River High School. As his school doesn’t field a boys’ swim team, he does all his swimming with his club team, Condors Swim Club of Clarkstown. Daly holds the Metropolitan Swimming LSC record for 16-year-olds in the 400y IM, and the Condors’ records in the 200 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM. He took 7th in the 400m IM and 24th in the 200m back at this summer’s Speedo Junior National Championships, earning PBs in both events, and in the 200m IM as well. Daly dropped 7 seconds in the IM to make the A final, and 1.7 in the backstroke to make the C final. He also improved his previous lifetime bests in the LCM 50/100/200/400 free, 100 back, and 100/200 fly this summer.

In short-course season, Daly was a finalist in the 200 back and 400 IM at NCSA Spring Swimming Championships, and in the 400 IM at Winter Juniors East. He notched PBs in the 50/1650 free, 50/100/200 back, 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM during his junior year.

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 3:54.05

200 IM – 1:51.72

200 back – 1:48.58

100 back – 51.25

200 fly – 1:53.08

100 fly – 50.83

After three verbals to the women’s team (Brooke Matthias, Madison Ledwith, and Sadie Schumann), Daly becomes the first verbal commitment to the Nittany Lions’ men’s class of 2022.

