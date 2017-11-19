Bethany Galat Discusses Getting Through Rut via Team Support (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

2017 ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL

A&M teammates Sydney Pickrem and Bethany Galat battled it out in the 200 breast. Pickrem trailed Arizona State’s Silja Kansakoski (2:07.86) by a hundredth after the first half, but she and Galat surged ahead through the final 100 yards. Pickrem surged to a 2:05.96 victory with Galat following in 2:06.52. Both were under the NCAA ‘A’ cut. The Aggies’ Mauro Castillo Luna is a potential NCAA qualifier in the event on the men’s side. He touched in 1:54.14 to win it, putting him 4 tenths under last season’s NCAA invite time.

