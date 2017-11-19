Madeleine Songer Gives Verbal Commitment to UMBC

Madeleine Songer, a senior at Sharon High School in Sharon, Pennsylvania, has verbally committed to attend and swim for the UMBC Retrievers. She will join Caroline Sargent in the class of 2022.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at UMBC! The moment I set foot on campus, I knew it was the place for me. The team and coaches were all so welcoming, and even though I was only with them for two days, I felt like I had been part of their big family for two years. I can’t thank my family, coaches, teachers, and friends enough for their endless support and for helping me to get where I am today. This is all a dream come true! GO RETRIEVERS!”

Songer currently owns eight of eleven team records at Sharon High School, and has qualified for the PIAA State Swimming Championship three times. During her junior season, she was voted Region One Swimmer of the Year. At the 2017 PIAA Girls’ AA Swimming and Diving Championships, she placed 20th in the 500 free (5:18.62) and 22nd in the 100 fly (59.80).

Songer trains with the club team Shenango Valley YMCA Sea Lions during short-course season, and with Penguin Swimming in Youngstown, Ohio for long-course season. She swims unattached for USA Swimming purposes. She is a YMCA Nationals qualifier and a Speedo Sectionals qualifier.

Top SCY Times:

Top SCY times 2015 2016 2017 50 Free (Flat Start) 27.36 25.39 24.73 50 Free Relay 26.84 25.39 24.42 200 Free 2:00.64 1:57.79 1:56.61 500 Free 5:22.42 5:14.54 * 100 Back 1:07.09 1:04.09 1:01.08 200 Back – – 2:14. 100 Fly – 1:08.80 59.04 200 IM 2:18.93 2:13.10 * Top LCM times 2015 2016 2017 50 Free 30.02 29.03 28.85 100 Free 1:03.16 1:01.43 * 200 Free 2:20.71 2:16.67 2:16.37 100 Back 1:18.79 1:14.27 1:09.54 200 Back 2:39.75 2:33.12 2:29.91 100 Fly – 1:18.65 1:09.83 200 IM 2:42.73 2:35.15 *

* denotes event wasn’t swum or swum on taper that season

SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at UMBC! Thank you so much to everyone who helped make this dream come true! GO DAWGS!!! pic.twitter.com/HHDmvCkAkG — Madeleine Songer (@masonger18) October 31, 2017

