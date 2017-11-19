Irvine Novaquatics Breaststroker Henry Wu Commits to Duke

Henry Wu, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from Irvine, California, has committed to swim for Duke University beginning next fall. He will join Colson Zucker in the Blue Devils’ class of 2022.

“When I first stepped on Duke’s campus and met the coaching staff and team, I instantly felt that I could be successful both in and out the pool. GO BLUE DEVILS!!”

Like Zucker, Wu is a breaststroke specialist. He is a senior at Northwood High School and swims year-round for Irvine Novaquatics. At the 2017 CIF-Southern Section Division I Championships he tied for fourth in the 100 breast (56.68) and placed 18th in the 100 fly (51.48); he also split a 26.05 50 breast on the Northwood medley relay, contributing to their second-place finish. In club swimming, while he competed at Summer Junior Nationals, his best LCM times in the breaststroke came earlier in the summer. He did earn a PB in the 100 fly at Juniors Time Trials.

Duke graduated breaststrokers Peter Kropp and Dylan Payne this year, so Wu and Zucker will be called upon to fill the hole. Wu’s best times include:

100 breast – 56.07 / 1:05.17

200 breast – 2:01.23 / 2:19.57

100 fly – 51.35 / 58.77

200 fly – 1:55.83 / 2:10.17

