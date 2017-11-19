Lisa Bratton: “I’m Ready to see What This Team can Do” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

2017 ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL

Texas A&M’s Lisa Bratton had an impressive performance in the 200 back. Bratton rolled to a personal best 1:50.10 ahead of Stanford’s backstroke duo of Janet Hu (1:50.66) and Ally Howe (1:51.25). All 3 swimmers shoould comfotably make NCAAs. The Aggies also earned a victory in the men’s version of the event courtesy of Brock Bonetti. After taking off with the early lead, Bonetti continued to push ahead, knocking a second off his best to win in 1:40.56. Behind him, Hawaii’s Metin Aydin put up a 1:41.63, which is just under what it took to make NCAAs last season.