Despite 8th-Grader Hanson's Win, Visitation Beats Hutch for MN A Title

2017 MSHSL GIRLS CLASS A SWIM AND DIVE CHAMPIONSHIPS

  Minneapolis, Minnesota
  University of Minnesota – Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center
  11/16/17 – 11/18/17
  • Meet Central
  • Full Results

This weekend’s Minnesota Class A State Championships saw a brutal battle between Visitation and Hutchison, which ended with Visitation’s 6.5-point victory. Visitation used up-and-down the roster depth to outscore Hutchison’s four event wins, more than any other team.

The most interesting race of the day was the 50 free, where Hutchison eighth-grader Grace Hanson went 23.22 to take the event and hit the automatic All-American standard. (Minnesota’s high school swimming structure allows middle and junior-high schoolers to compete on their high school teams.) Hanson’s time would have finished second at the faster Minnesota AA class meet, where Lakeville South senior Ryenne Hathaway won the event in 23:20.

The young Hanson teamed up with Bella Thovson, fellow eighth-grader Hailey Farrell, and Lexi Kucera to win the 400 free relay in 3:29.03. Hanson, Thovson, Ainslea Jensen, and Kucera also won the 200 free relay in 1:35.85. Sophomore Kucera picked up the other event win for Hutchison, taking the 100 free in 51.12.

Blake School junior Madison Potter and Delano senior Jordyn Wentzel each picked up a pair of event wins. Potter took the 200 IM in 2:03.76 and the 100 fly in 54.63, while Wentzel won the 500 free in 4:56.74 and the 100 breast in 1:03.74.

Other Event Winners:

  • 200 Medley Relay: Faribault, 1:45.69 – Verity Wray-Raabolle, Bre Bresnahan, Gesa Wilden, Megan Gehrke
  • 200 Free: Taylor WilliamsBenilde St. Margaret’s – 1:50.04
  • 1 Meter: Saylor Hawkins, Breck School – 439.60
  • 100 Back: Gabi Baldwin, Hill-Murray School – 56.69

Team Scores:

 1. Visitation                        247.5   2. Hutchinson                          241
  3. Delano                              183   4. Breck School                        173
  5. Sartell - St Stephen              161.5   6. Blake School                      144.5
  7. Faribault                         139.5   8. Monticello                          120
  9. Hill-Murray School                   88  10. Detroit Lakes                        79
 11. Melrose Area                         74  12. Orono                                70
 13. Benilde-St Margaret's                63  14. Sauk Centre                        56.5
 15. Big Lake                             54  16. Waconia                              45
 17. Richfield                            43  18. Willmar                              40
 18. Sauk Rapids-Rice                     40  20. C-E-C Lumberjacks                  32.5
 21. Dassel-Cokato                        24  22. Little Falls                         22
 23. Marshall                             21  24. Hibbing                              20
 25. Mound Westonka Holy Family           19  25. Mankato West                         19
 27. Rocori                               18  28. Fergus Falls                         15
 29. Fridley                              14  30. Red Wing                             11
 31. Becker                               10  32. Northfield                            9
 33. Albert Lea                            8  34. Ogilvie Mora                          7
 35. Foley                                 5  36. Two Harbors-Silver Bay                3
 37. Crookston                             2  37. Simley                                2
 39. Mesabi East                           1

