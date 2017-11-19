Despite 8th-Grader Hanson’s Win, Visitation Beats Hutch for MN A Title

2017 MSHSL GIRLS CLASS A SWIM AND DIVE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Minneapolis, Minnesota

University of Minnesota – Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center

11/16/17 – 11/18/17

This weekend’s Minnesota Class A State Championships saw a brutal battle between Visitation and Hutchison, which ended with Visitation’s 6.5-point victory. Visitation used up-and-down the roster depth to outscore Hutchison’s four event wins, more than any other team.

The most interesting race of the day was the 50 free, where Hutchison eighth-grader Grace Hanson went 23.22 to take the event and hit the automatic All-American standard. (Minnesota’s high school swimming structure allows middle and junior-high schoolers to compete on their high school teams.) Hanson’s time would have finished second at the faster Minnesota AA class meet, where Lakeville South senior Ryenne Hathaway won the event in 23:20.

The young Hanson teamed up with Bella Thovson, fellow eighth-grader Hailey Farrell, and Lexi Kucera to win the 400 free relay in 3:29.03. Hanson, Thovson, Ainslea Jensen, and Kucera also won the 200 free relay in 1:35.85. Sophomore Kucera picked up the other event win for Hutchison, taking the 100 free in 51.12.

Blake School junior Madison Potter and Delano senior Jordyn Wentzel each picked up a pair of event wins. Potter took the 200 IM in 2:03.76 and the 100 fly in 54.63, while Wentzel won the 500 free in 4:56.74 and the 100 breast in 1:03.74.

Other Event Winners:

200 Medley Relay: Faribault, 1:45.69 – Verity Wray-Raabolle, Bre Bresnahan, Gesa Wilden, Megan Gehrke

200 Free: Taylor Williams, Benilde St. Margaret’s – 1:50.04

Benilde St. Margaret’s – 1:50.04 1 Meter: Saylor Hawkins, Breck School – 439.60

Breck School – 439.60 100 Back: Gabi Baldwin, Hill-Murray School – 56.69

Team Scores:

1. Visitation 247.5 2. Hutchinson 241 3. Delano 183 4. Breck School 173 5. Sartell - St Stephen 161.5 6. Blake School 144.5 7. Faribault 139.5 8. Monticello 120 9. Hill-Murray School 88 10. Detroit Lakes 79 11. Melrose Area 74 12. Orono 70 13. Benilde-St Margaret's 63 14. Sauk Centre 56.5 15. Big Lake 54 16. Waconia 45 17. Richfield 43 18. Willmar 40 18. Sauk Rapids-Rice 40 20. C-E-C Lumberjacks 32.5 21. Dassel-Cokato 24 22. Little Falls 22 23. Marshall 21 24. Hibbing 20 25. Mound Westonka Holy Family 19 25. Mankato West 19 27. Rocori 18 28. Fergus Falls 15 29. Fridley 14 30. Red Wing 11 31. Becker 10 32. Northfield 9 33. Albert Lea 8 34. Ogilvie Mora 7 35. Foley 5 36. Two Harbors-Silver Bay 3 37. Crookston 2 37. Simley 2 39. Mesabi East 1