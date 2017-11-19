Gopher Commit Kelli McCarthy Leads Edina to 101-Point AA State Title

2017 MSHSL Girls AA Swim and Dive Championships

  Minneapolis, Minnesota
  University of Minnesota – Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center
  11/16/17 – 11/18/17
  Full Results

Senior Minnesota commit and USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Kelli McCarthy lead Edina High School to a 101-point win at this weekend’s Minnesota Girls AA Swim and Dive Championships.

McCarthy started the meet off with a win and Edina 1-2 finish in the 200 free. She was 1:48.31 to hit an automatic All-American standard, followed by her senior teammate Ashley Post in 1:49.49. This was McCarthy’s first state title in the 200, after coming up second over the last two years. She went on to defend her sophomore and junior titles in the 500 free with a 4:52.83 to win the event by nearly ten seconds.

Edina also picked up a title in the 1-meter event, with sophomore diver Megan Phillip winning with 476.05. Nora Clarkowski, Post, McCarthy, and Raime Jones teamed up for an automatic All-American standard 3:24.72 to win the 400 free relay. The team also had runner-up finishes in the 200 IM (Jones: 2:03.89) and the 200 free relay (ClarkowskiPost, McCarthy, Jones: 1:34.28).

The swim of the meet, however, went to Blaine sophomore Isabelle Stadden, who set a new class AA record in the 200 IM with 2:00.49 to outswim the field by over three seconds. Her time took down Madison Preiss of Wayzata’s 2015 record of 2:01.00, and came in under a second away from the Minnesota all-time record of 1:59.77 set by current U of M standout Lindsey Horejsi (now Kozelsky) in 2015.

Stadden also picked up a win in the 100 back, clocking in an automatic All-American standard 52.78.

Propelled by a pair of relay wins, Minnetonka finished second overall at the meet. The team’s Abigail Kapeller, Julia Brazeau, Reagan Willis, and Emily Haan teamed up for an automatic All-American 1:44.94 in the 200 medley for a two-second win. Haan, Ellie Schini, Nicole Burg, and Kapeller also won the 200 free relay in and automatic All-American 1:34.10.

Other Event Winners:

  • 50 free: Ryenne Hathaway, Lakeville South – 23.20 (automatic All-American)
  • 100 fly: Molly Meland, Hopkins – 55.36
  • 100 free: Pyper Doo, Roseville – 49.61 (automatic All-American)
  • 100 breast: Emma Lazer, St. Michael Albert – 1:01.92 (automatic All-American)

Team Rankings

                   
  1. Edina                             382.5   2. Minnetonka                        281.5
  3. Wayzata                             133   4. Rosemount                           132
  5. Chanhassen                          128   6. Prior Lake-Jordan                   105
  7. St Michael-Albertville               98   8. Eden Prairie                         92
  9. Anoka                                91  10. Eagan                                86
 11. Blaine                               84  12. Minneapolis Southwest                83
 12. Andover                              83  14. Lakeville South                      71
 15. Hopkins                              68  16. Lakeville North                      60
 17. Stillwater                           59  18. Roseville                            54
 19. Rogers                               39  20. Robbinsdale Armstrong                38
 21. Saint Cloud Tech                     22  22. Coon Rapids                          16
 23. Mounds View                          15  23. Buffalo                              15
 25. Minneapolis Washburn                 13  26. Burnsville                           11
 26. Rochester Mayo                       11  28. Farmington                           10
 29. Cretin-Derham Hall                    9  30. Owatonna                              7
 31. Champlin Park                         6  31. Brainerd                              6
 31. White Bear Lake                       6  34. Eastview                              4
 34. East Ridge                            4  36. Woodbury                              2

