Gopher Commit Kelli McCarthy Leads Edina to 101-Point AA State Title

2017 MSHSL Girls AA Swim and Dive Championships

Minneapolis, Minnesota

University of Minnesota – Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center

11/16/17 – 11/18/17

Senior Minnesota commit and USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Kelli McCarthy lead Edina High School to a 101-point win at this weekend’s Minnesota Girls AA Swim and Dive Championships.

McCarthy started the meet off with a win and Edina 1-2 finish in the 200 free. She was 1:48.31 to hit an automatic All-American standard, followed by her senior teammate Ashley Post in 1:49.49. This was McCarthy’s first state title in the 200, after coming up second over the last two years. She went on to defend her sophomore and junior titles in the 500 free with a 4:52.83 to win the event by nearly ten seconds.

Edina also picked up a title in the 1-meter event, with sophomore diver Megan Phillip winning with 476.05. Nora Clarkowski, Post, McCarthy, and Raime Jones teamed up for an automatic All-American standard 3:24.72 to win the 400 free relay. The team also had runner-up finishes in the 200 IM (Jones: 2:03.89) and the 200 free relay (Clarkowski, Post, McCarthy, Jones: 1:34.28).

The swim of the meet, however, went to Blaine sophomore Isabelle Stadden, who set a new class AA record in the 200 IM with 2:00.49 to outswim the field by over three seconds. Her time took down Madison Preiss of Wayzata’s 2015 record of 2:01.00, and came in under a second away from the Minnesota all-time record of 1:59.77 set by current U of M standout Lindsey Horejsi (now Kozelsky) in 2015.

Stadden also picked up a win in the 100 back, clocking in an automatic All-American standard 52.78.

Propelled by a pair of relay wins, Minnetonka finished second overall at the meet. The team’s Abigail Kapeller, Julia Brazeau, Reagan Willis, and Emily Haan teamed up for an automatic All-American 1:44.94 in the 200 medley for a two-second win. Haan, Ellie Schini, Nicole Burg, and Kapeller also won the 200 free relay in and automatic All-American 1:34.10.

Other Event Winners:

50 free: Ryenne Hathaway, Lakeville South – 23.20 (automatic All-American)

100 fly: Molly Meland, Hopkins – 55.36

100 free: Pyper Doo, Roseville – 49.61 (automatic All-American)

100 breast: Emma Lazer, St. Michael Albert – 1:01.92 (automatic All-American)

Team Rankings

1. Edina 382.5 2. Minnetonka 281.5 3. Wayzata 133 4. Rosemount 132 5. Chanhassen 128 6. Prior Lake-Jordan 105 7. St Michael-Albertville 98 8. Eden Prairie 92 9. Anoka 91 10. Eagan 86 11. Blaine 84 12. Minneapolis Southwest 83 12. Andover 83 14. Lakeville South 71 15. Hopkins 68 16. Lakeville North 60 17. Stillwater 59 18. Roseville 54 19. Rogers 39 20. Robbinsdale Armstrong 38 21. Saint Cloud Tech 22 22. Coon Rapids 16 23. Mounds View 15 23. Buffalo 15 25. Minneapolis Washburn 13 26. Burnsville 11 26. Rochester Mayo 11 28. Farmington 10 29. Cretin-Derham Hall 9 30. Owatonna 7 31. Champlin Park 6 31. Brainerd 6 31. White Bear Lake 6 34. Eastview 4 34. East Ridge 4 36. Woodbury 2