Lindsey Kozelsky (née Horejsi) Starts Season with a New Last Name

Those paying attention to the Minnesota women’s swimming & diving 2017-18 roster might have noticed a small difference along with the new freshmen, as the breaststroker we knew as Lindsey Horejsi has taken a new name: Kozelsky. The Gopher sophomore was married to her boyfriend Will Kozelsky, a marine, late this summer.

The couple got engaged in the fall of her freshman year.

Kozelsky is the newest name in a long tradition of Minnesota breaststrokers, and she’s one of the team leaders as the Gophers dive into their 2017-18 season. Last year at NCAAs, Kozelsky powered her way to a runner-up finish in the 100 breast, behind only Lilly King. In the 200, she placed 11th. Kozelsky was also big on one NCAA relay, helping Minnesota to an 11th place finish in the 200 medley relay.

Kozelsky posted a 2nd place finish today in the 100 breast and tied with Natalie Pierce in the 200 breast to help lift the Gophers over Florida State in a tight 153.5-146.5 battle. The Gophers have a few weeks off before their next meet, a dual meet against Big Ten opponent Iowa Hawkeyes.

Happy happy day☺️💕 A post shared by Lindsey Kozelsky (@lindseykozelsky) on Apr 9, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT