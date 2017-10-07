Former World Champion Filippo Magnini Part Of Italian Doping Probe

Elite Italian swimmers Filippo Magnini and Michele Santucci are reportedly under investigation by the Italian National Doping Organization (NADO), suspected of ‘using or trying to use banned substances’. The pair is reportedly connected to Dr. Guido Porcellini, a nutritionist who is in the midst of a Pesaro criminal probe, per Yahoo News.

SwimSwam has reached out to both Magnini and the Italian Swimming Federation (Federazione Italiana Nutoto) for comment. At present, 35-year-old Magnini has included a pinned tweet on his Twitter accounts as follows:

Translated, his remarks read, “I believe the opening of the NADO probe is a due act with respect to the criminal investigation into Porcellini. The criminal investigators have already established I had nothing to do with the case. Let’s be clear about that, thanks”.

Magnini is a two-time World Champion in the 100m freestyle event, winning titles in 2005 and 2007. The Pesaro native was also a member of his nation’s bronze medal-winning 4x200m freestyle relay at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.

Santucci earned bronze at the 2015 World Championships as part of Italy’s 4x100m freestyle relay. Her most successful international competition to date has been the 2006 World Junior Championships where she won 2 golds and a bronze.