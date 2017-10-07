Michael Phelps Set To Throw First Pitch At DBacks Playoff Game

28-time Olympic medalist, Michael Phelps, is used to performing in front of giant crowds, but the GOAT is set to take on a different kind of stage in the near future.

The American icon is set to throw out the first pitch before the Major League Baseball playoff game between host Arizona Diamondbacks and National League Division Series rival the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, October 9th at 7:08pm (MT). The showdown takes place at Chase Field in Phoenix, just about 30 minutes away from Phelps’ homestead in Tempe.

Info for Monday's #NLDS Game 3 at Chase Field ⬇️

Ceremonial first pitch by @MichaelPhelps 🏅

National anthem by Roger Clyne 🎤 #DbacksSwing pic.twitter.com/QPIYFRC5eD — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 7, 2017

32-year-old Phelps continues to build-up his post-retirement resume with plenty of happenings outside the pool, including teaming up with Nulo Foods, joining the board of an Australian mental health company, and appearing at celebrity golf tournaments.

He continues to be a mental health advocate, being recognized with former teammate Allison Schmitt as Honorary Chairpersons of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) Health Awareness Day national event earlier this year. Phelps is also set to appear in the IndieFlix film entitled, ‘Angst’, a ‘ 56-minute film and virtual reality experience that explores anxiety, its causes, effects and what we can do about it.’