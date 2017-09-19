Michael Phelps Teams Up With Nulo To Inspire Pet Parents

Today, Nulo Pet Food launched WE DECIDE, its most expansive pet marketing campaign to-date led by 23-time gold medalist Michael Phelps and his French Bulldogs, Juno & Legend. WE DECIDE celebrates the special bond between parents and their pets and highlights Nulo’s commitment to providing superior nutrition for dogs and cats. Phelps, who is also an investor in the company, will spearhead the effort with the help of professional football player Ryan Kerrigan and the 2017 world silver medalist in figure skating, Kaetlyn Osmond.

“Pets rely on us to make the best decisions for their health and happiness, including what we decide to put into their bowl every day. As an athlete, I understand the importance of fueling my body with the right nutrition, and I feel the same way when it comes to Juno and Legend,” said Phelps. “I’m excited to partner with Nulo to share the importance of pet nutrition and to remind pet parents that ‘We Decide’ how healthy our pets live.”

The creative elements of the campaign tap into the new pet food consumer – those compelled to improve the world they live in, who demand more transparency and who seek brands capable of disrupting a complacent category with better-for-them foods. Nulo and team hope to inspire a new generation of “deciders” by arming them with the right tools, comparisons and nutritional facts on Nulo.com.

“We are honored to have an exceptional athlete like Michael join our team and to lead the WE DECIDE campaign alongside Ryan and Kaetlyn,” said Michael Landa, Nulo’s Founder & CEO. “Their desire to make a difference in the lives of dogs and cats exemplifies what this campaign represents – a passion to inspire others to live active, healthy lives – and to provide their pets the same opportunity.”

Nulo is available at Independent Pet Retailers and PetSmart stores nationwide as well as online at Chewy.com and Amazon. For more information on Nulo, Michael Phelps and his pets Juno & Legend visit Nulo.com or @NuloPetFood on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT NULO: Headquartered in Austin, TX, Nulo is the fastest-growing premium pet food brand in the U.S. and was recently named, “Top 25 Most Innovative Retail Brand” by Forbes Magazine. Nulo finished #521 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the 5000 Fastest Growing U.S. Companies in 2017. Its dog and cat recipes have industry-leading levels of animal-source protein, are low in carbs and low glycemic, and contain a patented probiotic for immune and digestive health. Alongside world-class athletes like Michael Phelps, John Isner, Natalie Coughlin, Noah Ohlsen, and Carly Patterson Nulo inspires pet parents to be Healthier Together™ with their pets.

