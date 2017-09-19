Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Call it a Comeback

Have you been feeling a little down lately? Noticing a nagging void in your life for the past year or so? If so, we’ve got just the cure: the return of SwimSwam’s weekly TopTenTweets.

Every Sunday, we’ll compile the ten best swimming-related tweets we can get our eyes on, given the vast number of great tweets out there. Who can make the TopTenTweets podium? Anyone. How can you better your chances? Following @swimswamnews and @torreyhart (#NoShame) wouldn’t hurt.

If our top ten aren’t enough and you want an unfiltered, 24/7 feed of all things swimming, subscribe to the ever-growing Swimming Twitter list (message @torreyhart if you’re a purveyor of can’t-miss swimming content and want to be included in the list).

We won’t keep you waiting any longer — at last, the return of TopTenTweets:

#10

Zane Grothe: "15×200 @ 2:10 SCY, threshold, the best I’ve ever done on this set was last fall: 6×1:46, 3×1:45, 2×1:44, 3×1:43, 1×1:39" pic.twitter.com/LESOmtS2qp — swimnerd (@SwimNerds) September 12, 2017

We’ll just leave this here.

#9

David Marsh to UCSD was the surprise move of the summer; we had to see it to believe it!

#8

Some of us here at SwimSwam — and many of you in the Twitter-sphere — are too young to have to seen this real-time. We love seeing Rowdy and those #vintage warm-ups.

#7

The U of L is putting in #work ahead of the season.

#6

Diving in strong! Survived my first morning swim practice back with @calwswim and I loved every minute of it!!! #mommaonamission pic.twitter.com/HMnUnecQbh — Dana Vollmer (@danavollmer) September 12, 2017

We’re out here hitting the snooze button multiple times while Dana and her newborn baby go to morning practice. There’s a reason she’s got 7 Olympic medals to her name and we don’t.

#5

Hawaii to-do list today:

Practice ☑️

Scenic hike ☑️

Escape Room ☑️

👀 @a_meyers96 on our insta story pic.twitter.com/9e3zePoX72 — Stanford WSwim/Dive (@stanfordwswim) September 14, 2017

They’re the best team in the country and they have fun doing it.

#4

ICYMI: Here's a look at Caeleb Dressel as today's Honorary Mr. Two Bits! We sure think he's the best Mr. Two Bits we've seen 😎#GoGators pic.twitter.com/kbv0g0XX1E — Gators Swim & Dive (@GatorsSwimDv) September 16, 2017

A man of many talents (and our new style icon), Dressel led 90,000 Gator fans in a pre-game cheer.

#3

I just want to brunch — Lia M. Neal (@LiaNeal) September 15, 2017

Olympians: they’re just like us.

#2

It's not easy getting back in shape…. but once you are, stay there! #getyours #teamtyr pic.twitter.com/n16ByBiDxC — Ryan Lochte (@RyanLochte) September 15, 2017

While Lia Neal #JustWantsToBrunch, Ryan says #JustLetMeWork. Every swammer knows the drill.

#1

We sang The Eyes of Texas after today's Alumni Relays and revealed a new "decoration" at the TSC. Wait for it, and crank up the sound! pic.twitter.com/BkIVrTIwqP — Texas Men'sSwimDive (@TexasMSD) September 8, 2017

When you can decorate your pool with a line of of NCAA Championship banners, you’ll know you’ve made it. Hook ’em.

Check back next Sunday night for round two!