3-Time Japanese Olympian Kenji Watanabe Passes Away

3-time Olympian for Japan, Kenji Watanabe, was found dead in his home in Kitaozuka, Toshima-ku, Tokyo, Sanspo reports. The 48-year-old represented his nation at the 1984, 1988 and 1992 Summer Olympic Games, earning his highest finish in 7th place in the 200m breaststroke in Barcelona.

Watanabe won the 200m breaststroke gold medal at the 1986 Asian Games, where he also collected bronze in the 100m distance. Swimming was part of his heritage, as Watanabe was the grandson of Hisakichi Toyoda, who won a gold medal in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay at the 1932 Summer Olympics.

The former swimmer died on September 18th.