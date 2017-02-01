Michael Phelps To Appear At Phoenix Open Golf Tourney

The list of Michael Phelps’ feats out of the pool since he retired post-2016 Olympics keeps growing, as the 31-year-old is among the celebrities slated to play at the Phoenix Open golf tournament that kicks off today.

As part of the Annexus Pro-Am at the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course, Phelps is scheduled to appear among other sports greats Jerry Rice, Roger Clemens, Larry Fitzgerald and Bo Jackson. This year isn’t the first time the golf aficionado has swung a club at the Phoenix Open. Boomer’s dad was a member of the celebrity contingency back in 2013, during his ‘The Haney Project With Frank Haney’ days.

According to the event’s site, the Waste Management Phoenix Open is the best-attended golf tournament in the world, with last year’s tournament having broken 3 separate attendance records. The PGA TOUR Record attendance was among them, with 618,365 having sat in the stands.

The tournament helps raise funds for The Thunderbirds, a organization aimed at promoting the Valley of the Sun through sports. Last year The Thunderbirds raised $9.3 million for charity.