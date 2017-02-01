NC State Men, Stanford Women Return To #1 In Division I Polls

The new Division I swimming and diving polls are out with NC State climbing back to the #1 spot after being in third and the Stanford women take the #1 position after sliding back to second.

The NC State men grabbed a pair of wins over the weekend, the first coming to ACC rival UNC-Chapel Hill on Friday night, taking the victory 192-105. The team stood on top of the podium in 13 different events during the meet. In the 200 medley relay, the ‘A’ team of Coleman Stewart, Derek Hren, Andreas Vazaios and Ryan Held finished first with a time of 1:27.14. The men also swept the podium in a number of events, including the 50 free, 100 and 200 backstroke.

In the men’s second meet of the weekend, the Wolfpack took down #13 Virginia. They swept a number of events including – 1000 free, 200 free, 100 backstroke, 50 free.

The Stanford women found their way back into the #1 position, remaining undefeated this season. The Cardinals took down two ranked-foes the first coming over #19 UCLA with a 127-104 win. The team won all but one event in the meet. Diver Kassidy Cook won her third 1-meter dive in the past eight days.

In the teams second dual meet of the weekend, the Cardinals took down #4 USC 202-98 in a dominating Senior Day match up. Lia Neal ended her home swimming career with a pool record in the 400-yard freestyle relay, clocking a time of 3:15.05 – fellow Olympians Simone Manuel, Katie Ledecky and Janet Hu took the other three legs of the race. Manuel took the top mark in the 200 free with a time of 1:42.72, topping the time that Ledecky set just a day earlier.