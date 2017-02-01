NC State Men, Stanford Women Return To #1 In Division I Polls

  Carly DeMarque | February 01st, 2017

The new Division I swimming and diving polls are out with NC State climbing back to the #1 spot after being in third and the Stanford women take the #1 position after sliding back to second.

The NC State men grabbed a pair of wins over the weekend, the first coming to ACC rival UNC-Chapel Hill on Friday night, taking the victory 192-105. The team stood on top of the podium in 13 different events during the meet. In the 200 medley relay, the ‘A’ team of Coleman Stewart, Derek Hren, Andreas Vazaios and Ryan Held finished first with a time of 1:27.14. The men also swept the podium in a number of events, including the 50 free, 100 and 200 backstroke.

In the men’s second meet of the weekend, the Wolfpack took down #13 Virginia. They swept a number of events including – 1000 free, 200 free, 100 backstroke, 50 free.

The Stanford women found their way back into the #1 position, remaining undefeated this season. The Cardinals took down two ranked-foes the first coming over #19 UCLA with a 127-104 win. The team won all but one event in the meet. Diver Kassidy Cook won her third 1-meter dive in the past eight days.

In the teams second dual meet of the weekend, the Cardinals took down #4 USC 202-98 in a dominating Senior Day match up. Lia Neal ended her home swimming career with a pool record in the 400-yard freestyle relay, clocking a time of 3:15.05 – fellow Olympians Simone Manuel, Katie Ledecky and Janet Hu took the other three legs of the race. Manuel took the top mark in the 200 free with a time of 1:42.72, topping the time that Ledecky set just a day earlier.

Division I Men

Rank Prev Division I Men
1 3 NC State 242
2 1 California 239
3 2 Texas 231
4 4 Indiana 228
5 7 Georgia 205
6 10 Florida 181
7 12 Auburn 180
7 12 Michigan 180
9 8 Louisville 170
10 9 Alabama 162
11 4 Stanford 158
12 15 Virginia 123
13 17 Arizona State 118
14 6 Missouri 117
15 16 Southern Cal 111
16 Tennessee 105
17 11 Arizona 95
18 20 Ohio State 75
19 21 Notre Dame 73
20 Minnesota 70
21 18 Florida State 38
22 19 Wisconsin 37
23 23 Harvard 34
23 Duke 34
25 22 Texas A&M 23

Also Receiving VotesDenver 14, Kentucky 6, Virginia Tech 4

Division I Women

Rank Prev Division I Women
1 2 Stanford 300
2 6 California 277
2 1 Texas 277
4 3 Georgia 271
5 4 Southern Cal 249
6 7 Michigan 235
7 9 NC State 225
8 5 Virginia 217
9 8 Texas A&M 216
10 10 Louisville 189
11 11 Auburn 176
12 12 Wisconsin 168
13 13 Missouri 149
13 15 Tennessee 148
15 14 Indiana 137
16 18 Kentucky 116
17 17 Arizona 98
18 22 Duke 97
19 20 Florida 77
19 16 Minnesota 76
21 19 UCLA 71
22 21 Ohio State 60
23 North Carolina 27
24 25 Louisiana State 9
24 Notre Dame 9

Also Receiving Votes: Yale 7 , Florida State 4 , Boise State 4 , Purdue 3 , Virginia Tech 3 , Denver 1

Women’s Poll Committee

Colleen Murphy, Air Force;   Dan Colella, Duke;  Randy Horner, Florida International;  Ryan Wochomurka, Houston;  Lars Jorgenson, Kentucky;  Kelly Kremer, Minnesota;  Suzanne Yee, Princeton;  Mike Keeler, San Diego;  Roric Fink, Texas;  Tanica Jamison, Texas A&M;  Katie Robinson, Tulane;  Naya Higashijima, UCLA;  Colin Shannahan, Wagner

Men’s Poll Committee

Mandy Commons-Disalle Cincinnati ;  Brian Schrader Denver ;  Steve Schaffer Grand Canyon ;  Bill Roberts Navy ;  Gary Taylor NC State ;  Dan Ross Purdue ;  Craig Nisgor Seattle ;  McGee Moody South Carolina ;  Dave Salo Southern California ;  Chad Craddock UMBC ;  Vic Riggs West Virginia

Dawgpaddle

Looks pretty solid for this point in the season. Not sure about UVA men at 12. Obviously at NCAA the order will shift a bit. Polls at this point are fun to study. This month will be exciting with conference challenges and many great swims. The on to “The Greatest Show on Earth” in March. (We can finally claim that since the Barnum and Bailey Circus will be no more…sad to say.)

41 minutes 19 seconds ago
