adidas x Parley: Upcycling Ocean Waste Into Performance Swimwear

adidas has today unveiled its SS17 Parley swim range made from Parley Ocean Plastic and featuring up-cycled ocean plastic made from used fishing nets and debris intercepted in coastal areas and converted into technical yarn fibres such as Econyl®, a recycled Polyamide yarn.

Econyl® regenerated materials offer the same high quality and performance as the material (Nylon 6) usually found in wider swim apparel, but with the additional environmental benefits of using regenerated waste.

Telling the story of its unique composition, the adidas Parley swim collection launches with two distinct designs: a wave print that references the source of its fabric, and a Parley inspired graphic. Uniting form with performance-focused function, both designs are finished with adidas’s unique Infinitex+ Pulse and flat lock seams, enabling the range to be 100% chlorine resistant for endless training support and the highest level of comfort.

Already making waves to reduce the environmental footprint of its products, the Parley swim range is the latest addition to adidas’s wider swim portfolio that reflects the brand’s commitment to developing and implementing sustainable fabrics at scale. 50% of all adidas swim apparel is made from recycled material with 76% of adidas pool collection incorporating recycled polyamide.

“This has been a passion project for everyone involved, from the first ripple of an idea through to the moment we first saw the transformation of debris into the performance fabric launched today,” said Tim Janaway, General Manager of adidas Heartbeat Sports.

“Created with the ethos ‘from the oceans, for the oceans’, the Parley swim collection represents our dedication to consistently deliver swim products that protect that waters in which we perform. As one of the leading sportswear brands in the world, it is our responsibility to be the guardians of the spaces of sport and this range is testament to the part we can – and should- all play to safeguard the oceans for future generations.”

The SS17 Parley swim range will be available online from February 1st on adidas.com/swimming and in adidas stores worldwide starting at 30 EUR for men and 50 EUR for women RRP.

Swim gear news is courtesy of adidas, a SwimSwam partner.