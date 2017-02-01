FINIS Set Of The Week – Power Pool Circuit

The following workout is a speed development workout to help with race preparation. This “power pool circuit” includes some stroke connection work and overspeed swimming.

Warm-up:

4×300 Alternating 100 Freestyle / Backstroke / Freestyle with Edge fins

8×50 Best stroke kick. (Odds: Fast, Evens: Distance per kick)

4×100 50 Best Drill, 50 Pull with paddles

8×25 Odds: Fast from the blocks, Evens: Build speed

Main Set (Repeat Circuit x3):

Station 1: 10×25 at 100-meter race pace

Station 2: SwimCordz 4x (20 seconds fast swimming, 15 seconds rest in between repetitions)

Station 3: 100-meter FAST Swim (choice stroke) with fins

Station 4: Dryland: 2x (20 Medicine Ball Slams + 10 Chin-Ups or Push-Ups)

Station 5: Stretch / Roller / Recovery

Recovery:

6×100

1-3: Kick on your back with Edge fins (minimum of 10-meters underwater of every wall)

4-6: 50 Swim, 50 double-arm backstroke drill

4×200 Distance Per Stroke Freestyle with paddles and snorkel



Workout Total: 6600

For more awesome workouts, visit FINIS’ Training Tips & Workouts page today!

About FINIS, Inc.

John Mix and Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in Northern California in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through innovation, high quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.

Swim training is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.