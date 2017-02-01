FINIS Set Of The Week – Power Pool Circuit

This week’s FINIS Set Of The Week comes from Alan Bircher, coach of the Ellesmere College Titans and home to some of Great Britain’s future Olympic stars.  Bircher is a FINIS Coach Ambassador and you can follow him on Twitter @AlanBircher.
The following workout is a speed development workout to help with race preparation.  This “power pool circuit” includes some stroke connection work and overspeed swimming.

Warm-up:

4×300 Alternating 100 Freestyle / Backstroke / Freestyle with Edge fins
8×50 Best stroke kick. (Odds: Fast, Evens: Distance per kick)
4×100 50 Best Drill, 50 Pull with paddles
8×25 Odds: Fast from the blocks, Evens: Build speed

Main Set (Repeat Circuit x3):

Station 1: 10×25 at 100-meter race pace
Station 2: SwimCordz 4x (20 seconds fast swimming, 15 seconds rest in between repetitions)
Station 3: 100-meter FAST Swim (choice stroke) with fins
Station 4: Dryland: 2x (20 Medicine Ball Slams + 10 Chin-Ups or Push-Ups)
Station 5: Stretch / Roller / Recovery

Recovery:

6×100 

1-3: Kick on your back with Edge fins (minimum of 10-meters underwater of every wall)

4-6: 50 Swim, 50 double-arm backstroke drill 

4×200 Distance Per Stroke Freestyle with paddles and snorkel

Workout Total: 6600

Interested party

Curious as to how you are getting 6600 as the total for this workout?

1 hour 9 minutes ago
