SwimMAC’s Colson Zucker Stays In-State, Commits to Duke Blue Devils

Colson Zucker of SwimMAC Carolina and South Iredell High School has sent a verbal commitment to the Duke Blue Devils.

“Extremely excited and incredibly blessed to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Duke University! Go Blue Devils!”

Zucker is the reigning North Carolina 3A State champion in the 100 breast, and was the top seed in the 200 IM prelims before he was disqualified in the final. He also split a 25.59 swimming breaststroke on South Iredell’s 4th place 200 medley relay at that meet.

TOP TIMES

100y breast – 55.16

200y breast – 2:02.26

200y IM – 1:51.07

Duke just graduated All-American breaststroker Peter Kropp and top breaststroker Dylan Payne, and while they have some breaststroke talent on the current roster, Zucker will be a helpful addition when he gets to Durham next fall.

It took a 54.7 in the 100 breast and a 2:00.1 in the 200 breast to make it back in C finals at last year’s ACC Championships, so Zucker isn’t far off of those marks right now (and he’ll get another year of high school to improve).

