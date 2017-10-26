CT Class M State Champ Caroline Sargent Sends Verbal to UMBC

Caroline Sargent, the defending Connecticut Class M State Champion in the 100 back, has given her verbal commitment to attend the University of Maryland, Baltimore County next fall. Caroline resides in Trumbull, Connecticut and currently competes for The Academy of Our Lady of Mercy Lauralton Hall, coached by Fran Pfeiffer, and the Westport-Weston Family YMCA Water Rat swim team, where she is coached by Ellen Johnston.

“When I walked on the UMBC campus, I immediately loved the school. Coach Chad and Coach Chris, and the whole team, made me feel so welcome when I was there. I knew then that I was meant to spend the next 4 years at UMBC. Go Dawgs!”

Sargent contributed to the Lauralton Hall girls’ swimming and diving team’s Class M state titles in both her freshman and sophomore years, placing in both individual and relay events. The Crusaders were runners-up in 2017, but Sargent won the 100 back (1:00.60) and placed fifth in the 200 IM (2:12.25) individually; she added a 55.45 leg to the winning 400 free relay, and led off the runner-up 200 medley relay in 28.85. She has competed at the Connecticut State Open Championships twice, and is a two-time All-State and two-time All-Area honoree. A two-time Connecticut Swimming Scholar Athlete, Sargent is a member of the Chinese National Honor Society and is an honor roll student at Lauralton Hall.

In club swimming, she had an outstanding junior year, clocking best times in the SCY 50/100 free, 50/100/200 back, and 200 IM, and in the LCM 50/100/200 back and 200 IM. She competed at YMCA Short Course Nationals this spring and wrapped up long-course season at Connecticut Senior Championships, where she went best times in all three backstrokes and the IM.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 28.85

100 back – 59.32

200 back – 2:09.60

200 IM – 2:12.25

400 IM –4 :46.14

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].