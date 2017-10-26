Back/Free Sprinter Lauren Miller Sends Verbal to In-state Hoosiers

Goshen, Indiana’s Lauren Miller has announced her verbal commitment to swim for Indiana University in 2018-19; she joins fellow prospective members of the class of 2022 Callie Wilhite, Christin Rockway, Ileah Doctor, Julia Wolf, Mackenzie Looze, Maggie Wallace, Meri Gray, Morgan Scott, and Noelle Peplowski.

Miller is a senior at Northridge High School who specializes in free and back. She swam the leadoff legs on all three Northridge relays at the 2017 IHSAA Girls Swimming/Diving Championship, splitting a 26.77 backstroke on the 13th-place 200 medley relay, a 23.85 flat-start 50 free on the 7th-place 200 free relay, and a 52.51 flat-start 100 free on the 7th-place 400 free relay. She also swam the 100 back individually and placed 11th with 56.44.

Miller swims year-round with Northridge Area Swimming Association. She wrapped up her long-course season at the 2017 NCSA Summer Swimming Championships, where she competed in the 50/100 free, 100/200 back, and 200 IM. She won the D final of the 100 free and lowered her lifetime best in the 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.30

100 back – 55.95

200 back – 2:02.24

50 free – 23.73

100 free – 51.51

200 free – 1:53.39

I'm so so happy to finally announce that I have verbally committed to swim at Indiana University for the next four years! Thanks to everyone that helped me get to this point in my life… Can't wait to be a Hoosier!! #babyhoosier #IUredrevolution A post shared by Lauren Miller (@lauren_m1820) on Oct 13, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

