Cornell Lands Verbal from Florida IMer Ricardo Martinez

Florida IMer Ricardo Martinez has announced his verbal commitment to the application process at Cornell University.*

“I want to thank coaches Wes Newman and Jordan Lieberman for offering me such a great and exciting opportunity to swim and study at Cornell. Go Big Red! I also want to thank my family, teammates, and the coaches who have inspired me with a sky’s-the-limit attitude over the past 10 years: Rod Rombauer, Bryan Clarke, Kyle Homad, Dwight Anderson, Andrew Nguyen, Ash Milad, Karen Smalley, Randy Reese, Susan Curnette, and Jason Bowes.”

Martinez, who hails from Saint Petersburg, swims for Osceola Fundamental High School and Tampa Bay Aquatics; he spent his formative years in Seattle with the West Seattle YMCA, Bellevue Club Swim Team and KING Aquatic Club. He is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, NISCA All-American, and U.S. Open Qualifier in the 200 IM and 200 backstroke. Martinez was the 2016 Florida 3A State High School runner-up in the 200 IM, and was selected to the USA Swimming 2015 National Diversity Camp in Colorado Springs.

After high school season last fall, in which he picked up new PBs in the 50/100 back and 200 IM, Martinez went on to improve his lifetime bests in the 50/100/200 free, 200 back, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM. In long-course season, between Sectionals and Futures, Martinez updated his times in the 200 free, 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Top SC/LC Times:

200 IM — 1:50.65 / 2:06.51

400 IM — 4:02.5 / 4:35.2

200 Back — 1:49.47 / 2:05.41

100 Back — 51.59 / 59.24

200 Free — 1:41.46 / 1:54.99

Martinez will join fellow verbal commits Cyrus Morrison, Hunter Hitchens, Jordan Blitz, and Matt Hales in the Cornell University class of 2022.

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

