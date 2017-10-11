9x CIF-SDS D1 Champ Jordan Blitz Gives Verbal Commitment to Cornell

San Diego, California’s Jordan Blitz has announced that he has made a verbal commitment to the application process at Cornell University.*

“After touring the campus, meeting the coaches, and learning about the swim program and education that Cornell provides, I knew there wasn’t a better fit for me. The coaches and school were both committed to my success as a student and as an athlete. I am excited for what my future at Cornell has in-store and I look forward to attending there.” [sic]

A two-time Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American, Blitz is a senior at Torrey Pines High School. He is the double defending champion in the 200 free and 500 free at CIF-San Diego Section Division I Championships; he has also been a member of 5 section-champion relays in his three years of high school swimming thus far. At the 2017 CIF-SDS Division I meet, he won the 200 free in 1:39.71 and the 500 in 4:30.53, and anchored the winning 200 medley (21.41) and 400 free (47.03) relays, helping Torrey Pines dominate the boys’ meet.

Blitz swims year-round for Pacific Athletic Club. After high school season ended in May, he proceeded to update each of his freestyle times at his summer LCM championships. He improved his 200/400/800 free at California/Nevada Sectionals, and his 50/100/1500 at Summer Junior Nationals.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:38.32

1000 free – 9:22.65

500 free – 4:28.46

200 free – 1:39.71

Also verbally committed to the Cornell University class of 2022 is Hunter Hitchens.

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].