3x Junior Worlds Champ Andrew Abruzzo Verbally Commits to Georgia

Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania’s Andrew Abruzzo has announced his verbal commitment to swim for the University of Georgia in the class of 2022. He’ll be joining Bradley Dunham, another verbal commit to the Bulldogs for the fall of 2018.

“Beyond excited to announce that I will be continuing to study and swim at the University of Georgia!! Huge thank you to my family, coaches and friends who have helped me along the way. Go dawgs!!”

Abruzzo attends Germantown Academy and swims for Plymouth Whitemarsh Aquatics (PWAC) where he is coached by Dick Shoulberg and Caroline Boland. He made our list of top 20 boys in the high school class of 2018 as an honorable mention.

Abruzzo had an outstanding summer long course season. He won the 400/800/1500 freestyle events at 2017 FINA Junior World Swimming Championships and was named to the US National Team for the 2017-18 season. He achieved PBs in the LCM 400/800/1500 free, 200 fly, and 200 IM during the course of the summer. Last year he won the 400 free and was runner-up in the 800/1500 at Junior Pan Pacs.

Abruzzo’s short course yard times (15:06 in the mile, 1:45.5 in the 200 back, 1:46.5 in the 200 fly, 4:23.5 in the 500) are still a ways out of NCAA scoring, but he’ll be a key player if he can transfer over some long course times, though.

His best times are (LCM/SCY):

200 free: 1:50.93 / 1:38.01

400/500 free: 3:49.19 / 4:23.52

800/1000 free: 7:54.58 / 8:56.26

1500/1650 free: 15:06.48 / 15:06.67

100 fly: :54.64 / :48.59

200 fly: 2:00.27 / 1:46.56

200 back: 2:06.84 / 1:45.51

200 IM: 2:06.30 / 1:50.33

400 IM: 4:23.20 / 3:51.30

