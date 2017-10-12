Duke To Host Florida State, Virginia Tech In Season Opener

Press Release courtesy of Duke Athletics

The Duke men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are set to open the season at home in Taishoff Aquatics Pavilion, hosting ACC opponents Florida State and Virginia Tech Friday and Saturday.

The two-day double dual meet kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. and continues Saturday at 10 a.m. Live results will be available here.

In the Rankings

This weekend’s action in Taishoff features a number of ranked teams, including the Duke women, who were listed at No. 20 in last week’s preseason poll released by the College Swimming Coaches Association of America. The Florida State men came in at No. 20 and the Seminole women at No. 23 in the initial rankings, while the Virginia Tech men were ranked No. 19.

Complete TYR/CSCAA Division I Preseason Poll

A Look at Duke

Following a season in which both the men’s and women’s teams scored at the NCAA Championships, Duke returns eight nationals qualifiers, including one honorable mention All-American in senior diver MaryEllen Targonski. Also among the Blue Devils’ returning NCAA qualifiers is senior Leah Goldman, who was an All-ACC performer last spring in the 100-yard butterfly. Her showing at the 2017 conference championship guided the women’s team to a sixth-place finish, while the men took eighth at the ACC meet. Among those joining Targonski in returning to the boards this season will be 2017 NCAA qualifiers Nathaniel Hernandez, Evan Moretti and Mackenzie Willborn.

For more Blue Devil storylines heading into the 2017-18, check out the season preview.

Scouting the Seminoles

Series History: Men-FSU leads, 4-1; Women-FSU leads, 3-1

Last Time We Met (10/23/15, Durham, N.C.): Men-W, 164-129; Women-W, 184-110

FSU 2017 ACC Finish: Men-5th; Women-8th

FSU 2017 NCAA Finish: Men-31st ; Women-28th

Florida State opens ACC competition in Durham after splitting a top-25 battle with Minnesota last weekend in Tallahassee. The men’s team started off the season 1-0 with a victory over the 21st-ranked Gophers while the women fell by a narrow 153.5-146.5 margin to No. 17 Minnesota. The Seminoles kicked off the season at the All Florida Invite in late September, where the teams combined to win 11 events.

Under the guidance of head coach Neal Studd, Florida State returns 14 NCAA qualifiers from the 2016-17 campaign.

Scouting the Hokies

Series History: Men-Duke leads, 17-9; Women-Series tied, 6-6

Last Time We Met (10/21-22/16, Christiansburg, Va.): Men-L, 210.5-141.5; Women-W, 189-163

VT 2017 ACC Finish: Men-4th; Women-5th

VT 2017 NCAA Finish: Men-22nd ; Women-31st

Virginia Tech opens its competition slate this weekend at Duke following an Intra-Quad meet last week in Christiansburg, Va. The Hokies are coming off of earning a pair of top-five finishes at last year’s ACC meet, returning 21 men’s swimmers and divers and 25 on the women’s side who competed at the 2017 conference championship.

Meet Format

Friday’s swimming events in Taishoff include the 200-yard freestyle relay, 200 individual medley, 500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 butterfly and the 400 medley relay. Saturday’s events feature the 200 medley relay, 1,000 freestyle, 50 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 breaststroke, 200 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 400 individual medley and the 400 freestyle relay. Diving events will also be held during both sessions.

Blue Devils Aim to Turn Taishoff Pink

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Blue Devils encourage fans to wear pink to this weekend’s events in Taishoff. Pink ribbons and stickers will be available in the lobby and fans are also encouraged to consider making a donation to benefit the Duke Cancer Center.