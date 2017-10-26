Spanish Jr. Nat’l Champion María Artigas Verbals to University of Miami

Spanish freestyler and IMer María Artigas has announced her verbal commitment to swim for the University of Miami Hurricanes beginning in the fall of 2018.

“I´m very happy to announce my commitment to the University Of Miami, I´m very excited to start this new stage surrounded by wonderful people such as my coach, teachers and new colleagues. Go Canes!”

Artigas swims for Real Canoe Natación Club in Madrid, where she specializes in 100 free, 200 free, 200 IM and 400 IM. She won the 200 IM at the Winter Junior Nationals (50m) in March of 2015, posting a personal-best time of 2:17.74. Artigas swam at the European Games in Baku in July 2015, competing in the 200 IM and 400 IM. She achieved her best 400 IM time (4:51.91) swimming at the Spanish Open (50m) in Spring 2016, where she placed 11th.

Artigas’s best 100 freestyle time come from the Winter Junior Nationals in March 2016; she won the silver medal with 57.53. At this year’s Winter Junior Nationals, she earned a PB in the 200 free finishing fourth, just one step off the podium, with 2:02.92. Artigas told SwimSwam, “The University of Miami gave me the great opportunity to go there to do both swimming and studies. I am very happy to go there, learn a new culture, have new experiences, know new people. So then when I finish studying my career I can say that those four years have been unforgettable and that will help me grow as a person for the rest of my life.”

Best LCM times (converted to SCY):

100 free – 57.53 (50.38)

200 free – 2:02.92 (1:47.85)

400 free – 4:21.66 (4:53.17)

200 IM – 2:17.74 (2:01.20)

400 IM – 4:51.91 (4:17.21)

