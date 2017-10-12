SoCal Freestyler Matt Hales Adds His Verbal Commitment to Cornell’s Class of 2022

Matt Hales, a mid-distance and distance freestyler from Laguna Hills, California, has verbally committed to the application process at Cornell University.*

“I couldn’t be more excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming careers at Cornell University! It’s been a dream come true thanks to all the support from my parents, my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me accomplish this dream! GO BIG RED!”

Hales, who swims for the Mission Viejo Nadadores and Laguna Hills High School, is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NICSA All-American top performer who earlier this year led his varsity high school team to its first Division I Sea View League title in 20 years. At the CIF-Southern Section Division I Swimming and Diving Championships in May, Hales took fifth in the 200 free (1:39.83) and third in the 500 free (4:29.58). A year earlier, competing in Division II, he had been third (1:40.13) and second (4:30.79) in those respective events.

Hales raced the 100/200/500/1650 free and 400 IM, and swam on all five Mission Viejo Nadadores relays at 2016 Winter Juniors West. He wrapped up his LCM season this summer at Santa Clara Futures with A-final finishes in the 200/400 free and top-16 finishes in the 800/1500 free.

Hales and his twin brother, Chris Hales, founded a non-profit organization in 2011 called Goggles for Guppies that distributes swim equipment to organizations like the YMCA, in order to help children from disadvantaged economic backgrounds learn to swim.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:39.83

500 free – 4:29.27

1000 free – 9:19.98

1650 free – 15:40.40

Hales will join verbal commits Hunter Hitchens and Jordan Blitz in the Cornell University class of 2022.

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

